Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Premier League
If you’d told Manchester United fans at the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season that, after 22 games, the team would be seven points behind Fulham, they’d have probably laughed.
But that's the reality the Red Devils find themselves in heading into Sunday's clash with the Cottagers at Craven Cottage.
Rúben Amorim’s side currently sits 13th in the table, having won just one of its last six Premier League matches—a victory over bottom-placed Southampton earlier this month. Fulham, meanwhile, is 10th, having lost only once since the start of December.
To make matters worse for Amorim, United faces a fresh wave of injury doubts ahead of the trip to west London.
Though fullback Noussair Mazraoui is expected to be back after missing United’s 2–1 Europa League win over Rangers in midweek due to injury, central defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, who have started United’s last two Premier League matches, are both facing late fitness tests.
De Ligt was dragged off at halftime against Rangers, while Yoro lasted just 10 minutes of the second period before making way for Tyrell Malacia.
"Leny has a pain and Mata was a bruise from a touch," Amorim said in a press conference on Friday. "Leny was a little bit tired, he is playing more in this moment, so we have to be really careful and we will see."
Here’s how United could line up against Marco Silva’s in-form Fulham side.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayindir––With André Onana having made another howler against Brighton last week, Amorim could finally give Bayindir, who has been impressing in cup matches, his chance in the top flight.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—The 27-year-old has filled in at center back on numerous occasions this season and injuries mean he's likely to have to do it again.
CB: Harry Maguire—Ignoring his mistake against Rangers, the England international has been silencing his critics with some assured performances as of late.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine was benched against Brighton but will likely return to the starting lineup on Sunday.
RWB: Amad Diallo—The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick against Southampton while playing at right wing-back.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—After a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, the Uruguay international has established himself as a key player in recent weeks.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The 19-year-old has been withdrawn early in his last two games, but remains a regular starter under Amorim.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portugal international has started all but one of United's 22 Premier League games this season.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain scored his ninth goal of the season against Rangers on Thursday, firing home a late winner in added time.
AM: Joshua Zirzkee––Will likely get the nod over Alejandro Garnacho amid rumors that the Argentine is headed to Chelsea.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The Dane has scored just two Premier League goals this season. A lack of options up top, however, means he's likely to start again.