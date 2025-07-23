Marcus Rashford's Barcelona Shirt Number Confirmed, Succeeds Iconic Striker
Marcus Rashford will wear the No. 14 shirt during his loan spell at Barcelona, following in the footsteps of several stars of the past.
The England international has been credited with extensive interest in joining Barcelona since he was first exiled from Manchester United’s first-team setup by Ruben Amorim last December. After a half-season on loan at Aston Villa last term—which saw him don the No. 9—Rashford has finally landed.
For at least his first season on loan across 2025–26, Rashford will wear 14 on his back
Throughout his two-decade association with United, Rashford never wore 14. There were spells with 39 and 19 before he was made the club’s No. 10 in 2018. Matheus Cunha pointedly took over those digits before the shirt’s predecessor was even out of the door in mManchester.
Barcelona have not been quite so bold, waiting for Pablo Torre’s departure to Mallorca earlier this summer before handing Rashford his 14 shirt. Not to denegrate Torre, but the most high-profile player to don that particular number for Barcelona is Thierry Henry.
The Arsenal icon was followed by Javier Mascherano, before a glut of underwhelming flair players seemed to gravitate towards the shirt. Philippe Coutinho, Malcom, Memphis Depay and João Félix all wore the 14 at one point or another in Catalonia.
Contrary to popular assumption, the legendary Johan Cruyff never wore his signature No. 14 shirt for Barcelona. The Ajax icon was given No. 9 during his spell in Catalonia. Cruyff’s less heralded son, Jordi, did get a run out for Barcelona with 14, though.