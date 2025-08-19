Marcus Rashford Makes Lamine Yamal, Ronaldo Ballon d’Or Comparison
Marcus Rashford likened the prodigious impact of his new Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal to the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário.
After playing a starring role in Barcelona’s domestic treble last term, Yamal has established himself as one of the world’s best young players and a leading contender for the Ballon d’Or. If the 18-year-old does lift the golden ball, he would surpass Ronaldo as the youngest winner in the award’s 69-year history.
“He’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with for his age,” Rashford gushed in an interview with Sport and El Periódico. “I haven’t played with or seen anyone with the impact he has on the game. Maybe Ronaldo Nazário, ‘The Phenomenon.’
“To have that influence on the pitch at such a young age and on such a consistent basis is incredible. He has a long career ahead of him, and I hope he maintains his level and even improves.”
When it was put to Rashford whether Yamal was a viable Ballon d’Or contender, his answer was emphatic. “Yes, definitely,” he shot back. “If he doesn’t win it this year, he will win it in the future. [Ousmane] Dembélé, Raphinha, they all deserve it. It’s hard to pick one, but they’re all mature and have had a fantastic season. Lamine is so young that he’s sure to win it.”
Rashford only made his competitive debut for Barcelona alongside Yamal against Osasuna on Saturday but has relished the chance to watch the teenager train each day.
“He’s a top talent, a top player,” the England international continued. “The most surprising thing is how mature he is for his age. How he thinks and plays. He’s way beyond his years. It’s exciting to play with him and with others, too.”
Off the pitch, Yamal isn’t quite so intimidating. “As a person, he’s an 18-year-old, always fun, laughing, joking with others,” Rashford noted. “It’s inspiring to be in a locker room with so many young players. It reminds me of when I was his age.” Although, as Rashford was quick to point out, he was not quite up to his new teammate’s lofty standards.