Marcus Rashford’s ‘Easy’ Man Utd Excuse Slammed by Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane
Wayne Rooney and Roy Keane have both questioned Marcus Rashford’s recent suggestions that an “inconsistent environment” contributed to his struggles at Manchester United.
With Rashford no stranger to questions about his own on-field consistency, the Barcelona loanee recently suggested the ever-changing environment at United was not helpful in his bid to reach the next level as one of the world’s top forwards.
Sitting down for The Wayne Rooney Show, the increasingly outspoken Rooney insisted it was “easy” for Rashford to blame United, arguing there were several incidents during his Old Trafford tenure for which Rashford must take total accountability.
“I think the environment hasn’t been right but that is down to yourself,” he said.
“If you are not playing well or you get left out of the team then I think it is easier to blame the environment and whether that is right or wrong... I think that comes from how you apply yourself.
“In games we have seen with him where we know he can do more, we know he can run more—that is nothing to do with an environment.
“I might be wrong here, I really like Marcus as a lad and as a person but I think that is an easy one to throw at people.”
Keane: Rashford Part of the Problem at Man Utd
Keane also did not shy away from pointing the finger of blame back at Rashford, insisting the winger actually contributed to the issues with the environment at United.
“Towards the end of his time at United, there was obviously issues,” the former midfielder stressed. “He was part of the problem with the environment, especially one of the most experienced players at United.
“He should have been setting the standards and showing new people at he club what it’s like to be a United player. But that’s been well documented. What we have to look at is he’s got this chance now with England and he deserved it.
“No doubt about his talent, he’s obviously fantastic. But the bit that would have frustrated fans is his body language, not running back or not pressing properly. That’s the things he needs to tidy up and if he does there’s no reason he can’t become a world class player.
“I think he was late for one or two meetings, on a night out in Belfast or whatever. If you’re part of the environment and you’re causing problems at the club by being late and not being a top pro then you’re part of the problem, you’re not helping the environment.
“He’s got to mature a little bit. He’s 27 so there’s plenty of time for him and I don’t begrudge him another chance.”