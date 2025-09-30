Canada Roster Takeaways: Consistency, Significant Returns in Jesse Marsch’s October Squad
Jesse Marsch is determined to make every international window count for the Canadian men’s national team in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the continuation through the 24-player roster for the October friendlies zeros in on his focus.
Following a disappointing quarterfinal exit against Guatemala at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Canada rebounded as best they could with September friendly wins over Romania and Wales, claiming back-to-back victories against UEFA teams in their home nations for the first time.
Those results lifted Canada to a program-record No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings.
Now the focus turns as Canada takes on No. 25-ranked Australia on Oct. 10 in Montreal, before heading to New Jersey as the visiting team against No. 16-ranked Colombia.
With more testing friendlies and a core group of players returning, it represents a critical opportunity for Marsch to continue building, with hopes his side can be in the best form and health possible come June 12, 2026, when Canada opens the World Cup at BMO Field in Toronto.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s takeaways from Canada’s roster. The full roster is listed below.
Consistency Rules
During the September window, Marsch said that the time for rotating the squad for the sake of rotation was over. Instead, minutes would be earned through performance, and every player from that point on would have a chance at the final World Cup squad.
That is more than evident in the most recent roster, with 19 of the players having been called up in September. With that, the core of the squad begins to take shape, as does a potential starting lineup, depending on the opponents.
Critically, OGC Nice center back Moïse Bombito returns to the team for the first time since March, after recovering from a wrist injury, and the pacey defender will allow Marsch the ability to find more starting consistency on the backline.
While FCV Dender EH’s Luc De Fougerolles stood out alongside Rangers FC’s Derek Cornelius in September and at the Gold Cup, the pairing of Bombito and Cornelius at center back is Canada’s top choice, and will get a long-awaited chance to reunite.
The reintroductions to the roster include players who have been called up several times before, such as Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio, Hull City FC’s Liam Millar, and Portland Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis.
Liam Millar’s Return Raises Winger Battle
Competition for places remains feisty within the Canadian team, and the midfield has plenty of questions. At the same time, only so many can be answered without FC Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies, who is likely to play at left back, but could start higher up the pitch.
Millar returns to the squad for the first time since 2024, having recovered from a long-term injury. Despite not playing a game in nearly a year, he returns to a national team where he played a significant role in Marsch’s early matches.
The 26-year-old stood out against the Netherlands, France, Argentina and Peru and through Canada’s run to the Copa América 2024 semifinals, but has since been missing from the squad, allowing for plenty of improvement on the left side.
Vancouver Whitecaps wingers Ali Ahmed and Jayden Nelson have performed well in recent camps, with Ahmed channeling the exact high press that Marsch desires. At the same time, Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg has also played significant minutes in the role.
For Millar, the October camp will be about reintegrating himself into the team and getting back up to full fitness, while also showcasing the skill sets he can bring from the English Championship, compared to the stars from MLS.
However, Davies’s injury forces Millar to adapt, as one of his strengths was his ability to overlap with the Canadian captain down the wing. Yet, he adds pace, build-up play, and shooting from distance, and his inclusion is only a good sign.
Tani Oluwaseyi vs. Promise David
The question surrounding Canada’s second striker, along with Juventus’s Jonathan David, has only become more difficult in recent weeks, even as the quartet of David, Tani Oluwaseyi, Cyle Larin, and Promise David looks to be the reliable four forwards that Canada will forge ahead with on the roster.
Although Jonathan David has slowed down in Serie A, his potential strike partners have been in good form, particularly Promise David, who has five goals in eight appearances with Union Saint-Gilloise—he also scored the first goal of the 2025 UEFA Champions League.
Promise David’s fitness for Marsch’s system has been questioned in the past, potentially making Oluwaseyi the favored option, given his penchant for pressing as he settled into La Liga with Villarreal after finding success with Minnesota United.
Larin is the wild card of the trio. He returns to the roster having missed out on the last camp due to the birth of his and his wife’s child, but has not scored in a competitive match since May 18.
With Jonathan David out of form, the question of his supporting striker becomes even more critical, especially as time ticks down to the World Cup.
Canada Squad for October Friendlies vs. Australia, Colombia
Goalkeepers (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- James Pantemis - Portland Timbers
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United
Defenders (7)
- Zorhan Bassong - Sporting Kansas City
- Moïse Bombito - OGC Nice
- Derek Cornelius - Rangers
- Luc de Fougerolles - F.C.V. Dender
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire
Midfielders (10)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal CF
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Liam Millar - Hull City
- Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
Forwards (4)
- Jonathan David - Juventus
- Promise David - Union Saint-Gilloise
- Cyle Larin - Feyenoord
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Villarreal