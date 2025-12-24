Martha Stewart Joins Snoop Dogg in Unexpected English Soccer Investment
“Entrepreneur. Author. Cook. Gardener. Tv Host. Podcast host. Eternally curious. Teacher. Student. Mother. Grandmother. Friend.”
Those are the adjectives U.S. lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart has chosen for her Instragam bio. “Swansea City minority investor” may soon have to be added.
In an unexpected move, Stewart has become the latest celebrity to invest in the mid-table Championship outfit, joining her friend and rapper Snoop Dogg as well as legendary former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić.
Stewart was in south Wales to see the Jacks mount a dramatic comeback over Wrexham on Friday. In the space of four days, the 84-year-old had been promoted from fan to co-owner.
“I am sure many of you will have seen that Martha Stewart was among those in attendance. Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest,” a joint statement from Swansea’s majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen read.
“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modrić in becoming a minority owner of our football club.
“We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.”
As exciting as Adam Idah’s 90th-minute winner may have been, that surely wasn’t the only reason why Stewart has invested in a team skulking around the bottom half of England’s second tier.
Why Has Martha Stewart Invested in Swansea City?
Aside from a newfound affection for Championship soccer, the obvious link between Stewart and Swansea comes in the form of Snoop Dogg. The rapper became a minority investor himself in the club back in July after being introduced to the club’s owners “via a mutual connection” according to BBC Sport.
Snoop’s role at the club remains as vague as that of Modrić—who was the first to invest in April—but his connection with Stewart is well-documented. “When you work with someone like Snoop, it’s like having a sidekick. How great it is,” the TV personality once told People magazine. “That’s why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom.”
It appears as though Snoop may also be Stewart’s part-time investment advisor. Although, the self-made billionaire also has a connection to soccer through her family.
Back in October 2024, Stewart told People magazine about her grandson’s affection for the beautiful game: “He’s big time into American football and also a huge soccer player himself. He went to Amsterdam and Berlin to play soccer this summer. He’s 12 and traveling all over the world with soccer.”
Swansea City may be the party getting the most out of this celebrity investment.
The exact financial figures involved in all three arrangements have not been revealed by the club. Instead, Swansea have focused on promoting the lofty profiles of these figures with the unashamed goal of boosting the club’s own appeal.
When Snoop’s investment was announced over the summer, Swansea explained: “It is hoped his global profile and love of football can play an important part in helping us spread the Swansea City name as far and wide as possible in order to boost our commercial performance to further support our aspirations as a club.”
Stewart is simply the latest star to have Swansea’s wagon hitched onto it. The real question is, who will be next?