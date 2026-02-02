Mason Mount Recovery Timeframe Revealed After Latest Injury Setback

Mason Mount is expected to be available for Manchester United “very soon”, after missing Sunday’s Premier League win over Fulham through injury.

Mount was absent from the matchday squad for the dramatic 3–2 win at Old Trafford, having previously been included in four successive selections under Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick—he played only stoppage time against Manchester City and was an unused substitute against Arsenal.

Carrick confirmed in front of Sky Sports cameras pregame: “He took a bit of a knock in training, but it’s nothing serious. We’re disappointed he is not with us but he’ll be back very soon.”

It suggests that Mount, who has been sidelined with minor knocks a couple of times already this season but has generally been available, could return to fitness as soon as next weekend. The Red Devils will host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in search of a fourth consecutive win. Failing that, the team face West Ham United at the London Stadium three days later on Feb. 10.

The result against Fulham, not secured until Benjamin Šeško’s stoppage-time winner after letting a 2–0 lead slip, took United back into the Premier League top four after Liverpool and Chelsea wins 24 hours earlier had pushed Carrick’s team down into sixth place.

What Role Will Mason Mount Have for the Rest of 2025–26?

Injuries and fitness troubles largely held Mount back in his first two years with Manchester United following a £60 million ($82.3 million) transfer from Chelsea in 2023. He appeared to be liked by Ruben Amorim but is effectively now directly competing with Bruno Fernandes for the No. 10 role in a different system under Carrick, which is limiting his opportunities.

United don’t have commitments in other competitions besides the Premier League, lessening the need for general rotation that clubs still active in Europe or domestic cups have.

Mount could struggle to command regular minutes. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Patrick Dorgu’s injury brought Matheus Cunha back into the starting lineup against Fulham and could see the Brazilian now keep that position operating from the left for an extended period. Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and the aforementioned Fernandes, all of whom have started each of Carrick’s games in charge, are the preferred starters in the other attacking roles.

Šeško has additionally staked his claim to return to the XI as well, with Joshua Zirkzee another versatile attacker back on the bench for the first time since Carrick was handed control last month.

Mount has still shown his ability to have an impact as a backup player. Despite not appearing off the bench until the last minute in the derby win, he still managed to put the ball in the net—only a marginal offside ruled out the would-be goal.

