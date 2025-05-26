Matheus Cunha’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Man Utd
Manchester United aim to rid themselves of 2024–25 by overseeing a productive summer transfer window.
Ruben Amorim, despite a tough start to life in England, will be at the helm come the start of next season, and this is the first real chance for the Portuguese to begin building this United squad in his image. Wing-back Patrick Dorgu was the only signing made in the winter.
There are gaping chasms across this United squad with a clear-out expected, and Matheus Cunha looks poised to be the first of several notable arrivals. A deal has been agreed with the Brazilian, who’s aiming to make the grade at an established giant after failing to prosper at Atlético Madrid before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Amorim’s bound to make Cunha a key part of his project, and United could reward their new arrival with a lucrative shirt number.
Here are the potential shirts available to Cunha at Old Trafford.
Matheus Cunha Shirt Number History
Cunha’s senior career started in Switzerland with FC Sion, where he first donned number 70 for the first team and 18 for the U21s.
The playmaker’s first big break arrived soon after shining in the Swiss top flight, joining a burgeoning RB Leipzig side with lofty aspirations. Cunha’s time in Saxony was brief, spending a couple of years with the club before moving on in 2020. He wore 20 with the Bundesliga club, scoring an incredible solo goal against Bayer Leverkusen at the end of his debut season which was nominated for the 2019 Puskás Award.
The Brazilian’s first experience of his preferred 10 came at Hertha Berlin after initially wearing 26. He also got his hands on the number 9 shirt in the German capital before switching back to 10.
Atlético Madrid craved the maverick attacker’s services, signing him from Hertha in 2021. Cunha was handed 19 upon his arrival but became the club’s new number 9 following Luis Suárez’s exit. However, things didn’t work out for Cunha under Diego Simeone, as he struggled to settle as the lone man up top.
He thus moved to Wolves midway through the 2022–23 season, impressing during his loan spell before the West Midlands club made the move permanent in the summer. Cunha started out with 12 at Molineux but was named their new number 10 ahead of the 2024–25 campaign.
Cunha earned his first Brazil cap off the back of his move to Atléti, and he’s since earned 13 caps for the national team. The forward has donned 7, 9, 19 and 21 for his country.
Man Utd Available Shirt Numbers
Marcus Rashford is the current incumbent of Man Utd’s number 10 shirt, but his future is in doubt after spending the previous six months on loan at Aston Villa. While Villa might not sign the Englishman permanently, it’s unlikely that Rashford will still be at Old Trafford beyond the summer.
Thus, there’s a chance Cunha eventually takes the 10 shirt away from Rashford.
The 19 he’s previously worn is also available, while Antony, another player out on loan set to be sold this summer, currently holds the 21 shirt.
27, 28, 29 and 30 are also vacant.