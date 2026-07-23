Matt Freese Booed on MLS Return, Fans Won’t Let World Cup Mistake Go

United States men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Freese probably didn’t expect that level of reaction in his first match back in Major League Soccer following the 2026 World Cup.

The New York City FC goalkeeper was on the road with his team against Columbus Crew and was on the receiving end of a chorus of boos from the home fans every time he touched the ball.

MLS is back after almost two months on pause to give full focus to the World Cup and Freese played all five USMNT matches as the starter between the sticks. But clearly some supporters—at least those in Columbus—harbor resentment over his perceived role in the Stars and Stripes’ elimination.

The USMNT as a collective didn’t turn up against Belgium in the round of 16, with the whole pregame narrative dominated by President Trump’s phone call to Gianni Infantino and Folarin Balogun becoming unsuspended for the match because of previously unused FIFA powers.

But Freese is an easy scapegoat because of an error directly leading to Belgium’s third goal in the 4–1 loss. The goalkeeper was caught out with the ball at his feet 30 yards from goal, allowing Charles De Ketelaere to tackle him and Hans Vanaken to steer it into the net from distance.

Tim Ream Criticized on MLS Return

Charlotte FC fans blamed Tim Ream for an Atlanta United goal. | David Jensen/MLS/Getty Images

Tim Ream was just as culpable, positioned well to block the shot, but, if anything, made his body smaller rather than bigger and allowing the ball to pass him on its way in.

Ream missed a clearance as Atlanta United equalized on his MLS return for Charlotte FC on Wednesday. There were no reports of the 38-year-old defender being heckled, probably helped by being on home turf—unlike Freese. But social media users made clear feelings of frustration.

Fellow USMNT defender Chris Richards was also credited with an error leading to a goal against Belgium, losing the ball to Vanaken when Romelu Lukaku scored the late fourth goal. Stationed in Europe with Crystal Palace, he is out of the glare of the immediate spotlight.

It was the timing of Freese’s mistake that made it particularly frustrating, as the U.S. only trailed by one goal at the time and had already equalized once when Malik Tillman’s first-half free kick took a deflection past Thibaut Courtois. Ream’s mistake was also at least a secondary error only brought into play by the goalkeeper’s that preceded it.

Home Triple Header to Come for Freese, NYCFC

Freese was a winner in Columbus. | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

On the plus side for Freese, he had the last laugh in Columbus. The Harvard alum only allowed one goal and made three other saves as NYCFC claimed a 2–1 victory to go sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, six points clear of the Crew in 11th place.

Freese can now bank on sustained home-field support for a while, as New York hosts the Chicago Fire and Toronto FC in MLS on July 25 and 31, and Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup on Aug. 6.

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