Mauricio Pochettino Sent Clear USMNT World Cup Selection Message by MLS Fans

No team in MLS is as good in front of the home support as the New England Revolution have been in 2026, and U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Turner is a big part of that success.

On Saturday, the Revolution downed Minnesota United 2–1 for their seventh win in eight home games this season, furthering a dominant run and surpassing their impressive start to the 2021 campaign, which set an MLS regular season points record and earned the Supporters’ Shield.

Turner was the Revolution’s backstop then, a year before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and after a brief spell in Europe, is one of the key pieces now as he looks towards his second World Cup, this time on home soil.

Turner’s fans from the New England Rebellion supporters’ group made sure to show their appreciation at the team’s final home match before FIFA takes over Gillette Stadium, which will host six World Cup matches.

Unfurling a grand tifo featuring Turner’s face and a call-out to USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, it read “Poch, take note. There’s only one Matt Turner” and came as a surprise to the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, who returned to the club in the summer of 2025.

Number 3️⃣0️⃣ on the roster, number 1️⃣ in our hearts#NEvMIN pic.twitter.com/pkHR5qTaP8 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 17, 2026

“No, I definitely didn’t know it was happening, but it was emotional,” Turner said postmatch, having bounced back from a horrendous performance against Nashville SC midweek.

“Coming back here in general, just for my career, to come back and to be here, knowing I was going to put myself in a good position to give the [USMNT] coaches something to think about, being on the roster, playing, whatever it is.

“For the fans to join me in that journey and show their support, especially after having a tough night on Wednesday night, it was emotional, and it was really nice, and also validating that I’m on the right path.”

Turner Faces Competition For World Cup Starting Spot

Matt Turner is battling for a starting role this summer. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While Turner is one of the few players likely locked into the USMNT’s 26-man roster, which will be unveiled May 26, and has enjoyed immense success with the Revolution, he is in a battle for the starting role.

After serving as the top choice between the sticks leading into the 2022 World Cup and in the years afterwards, he surrendered that status with a disappointing group stage exit at the 2024 Copa América and further underwhelming performances in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League finals against Mexico and Canada.

In his place, New York City FC’s Matt Freese took steps forward and started each USMNT game between March 2025’s Nations League finals and the recent 2026 March friendly against Belgium, where Turner made five saves on 10 shots.

The two are likely to battle through the pre-World Cup friendlies against Germany and Senegal, as well as in training sessions, with Turner hoping to prove that his better form in MLS can translate to the sport’s greatest stage.

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