Max Dowman Breaks 137-Year Arsenal Record With Promise of ‘More to Come’

By lining up against Mansfield Town on Saturday lunchtime, Arsenal’s 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman became the youngest player in the club’s history to start an FA Cup game. Mikel Arteta’s reaction to that record-shattering display suggests it won’t be his only entry into the history books.

Nigel Clough prepared for the visit of the Premier League leaders in the FA Cup fifth round with a reality check. “We drew Arsenal here in the FA Youth Cup and they beat us 4–1,” the League One manager recalled in the buildup to this weekend’s tie. “There were two or three playing that night who would cause us problems in our first team.”

Dowman is younger than every Arsenal goalscorer from that Under-18 cup clash and still conspired to tie Clough’s Mansfield side up in knots with the best performance of any visiting player during a hard-fought 2–1 win.

“Very proud,” Arteta gushed when confronted with the fine showing delivered by his school kid in midfield. “Max, I think, was exceptional.”

“I think Max is the youngest ever in the competition [for Arsenal],” Arteta correctly surmised, “and this competition has been going for a while, so it tells you how difficult that is.”

Arsenal’s first FA Cup appearance came back in October 1889, almost 137 years ago. It would have been even longer ago had the FA not mistakenly left the Gunners, then known as Royal Arsenal, out of the draw. The capital club have won the competition 14 times over the subsequent 13 decades yet never before have they ever boasted a starter as young as Dowman (16 years and 66 days).

Dowman Shows New Side to His Game

Max Dowman offered glimpses of brilliance. | Jon Super/AFP/Getty Images

Were it not for his prodigious talent, Dowman would still be playing on the academy circuit where the Premier League’s promising teenagers are treated to all the luxuries of their senior counterparts; training with the best equipment, learning from the top coaches and playing on the most pristine pitches in the country.

The rugged turf at Mansfield’s Field Mill offered a new challenge for the entire Arsenal squad, yet it was the least experienced among them who adapted the quickest.

Dowman floated above the ground, so light that he seemed entirely unaware of the potato field which bamboozled so many of his teammates. “When the ball is bouncing all over the place and you have people in your back, the way he handles time and space and the touches that he takes, it’s just incredible,” Arteta beamed. “Especially at the speed that he delivers those actions, but that tells you the talent that we have.”

The position from which Dowman brushed off his opponents like cobwebs was also instructive. At this point in his embryonic career, the 16-year-old has been exclusively deployed on the right wing for the senior side. Arteta trusted Dowman to line up in a more central role, giving him licence to drift across the width of the pitch to collect the ball and ferret forward.

Dowman has experience of this position for the youth team but it is a different proposition coming in off the wing at senior level. The touchline cuts a winger’s sphere of concern in half—no one is going to come charging into the back of you if your heels are on the white line. Dowman had to consider his full field of vision on Saturday as Mansfield’s battling professionals overlooked his age to clatter into him from every angle.

This new challenge was gamely accepted and completed by Arsenal’s record-breaker—much to the evident delight of his manager. “To continue to work is just the first step,” Arteta noted, “and there’s plenty more to come.”

