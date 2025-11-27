‘Next Messi, Ronaldo’: How Lamine Yamal, Estevao Compare to Each Other, Legends
Two of football’s most dazzling wonderkids went head-to-head in the first round of Champions League action as Barcelona and Chelsea tussled at Stamford Bridge in November.
Barça’s Lamine Yamal and Chelsea’s Estêvão dominated the discourse before and after the clash, with the latter stealing the headlines during a 3–0 victory for the Blues. An astonishing strike saw him overshadow his positional peer during the Brazil winger’s 100th club appearance.
Enzo Maresca waxed lyrical about both Yamal and Estêvão following the full-time whistle, insisting they have the ability to dominate world football in the same manner as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the coming years.
“Probably in the next 10, 15 years, Estêvão and Lamine Yamal are probably going to be the next Messi and Ronaldo,” enthused the Italian.
But how do the duo compare to one another at 18 years of age? And how do they compare to Messi and Ronaldo?
How Do Lamine Yamal and Estêvão Compare?
To make the comparison fair between Yamal and Estêvão, we’re taking a closer look at their first century of appearances for their clubs—discounting outings with the national team. Estêvão reached the milestone against Barça, but his new Spanish rival managed the feat on April 30 earlier this calendar year.
83 of Estêvão’s outings came during his spell at Palmeiras, with the other 17 arriving since his move to Chelsea at the beginning of the season. Yamal, meanwhile, has tested himself against tougher opposition over the course of his fledgling career, with all of his 100 appearances coming for Barça. That must be considered when judging their output—although Estêvão has already showcased his genius in west London.
During his club century, Estêvão has scored an impressive 32 goals, albeit only five have been netted in Chelsea blue. Averaging around a goal every three matches, it’s a hugely encouraging tally for such a young player, especially considering he plays out wide rather than through the middle.
Yamal managed a more modest tally of 22—around a goal every five games—but is the better creator. He produced 27 assists in his first 100 games, nine more than Estêvão, regularly teeing up the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.
Yamal also leads the way in the silverware stakes. He won three trophies before his 100th appearance—the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España and La Liga—although the league title he claimed in 2022–23 hardly counts as he made just one appearance. However, considering he clinched the 2024–25 La Liga crown just a few weeks after his club century, we’ll let him off.
While we are not including including national team appearances or statistics, it’s worth noting Yamal’s Euro 2024 triumph with Spain.
Estêvão, by contrast, has won just two pieces of silverware, claiming the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A in 2023 and Campeonato Paulista the next year.
How Do They Compare to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?
Yamal and Estêvão both have some way to go to match Messi’s early career heights. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, whose first 100 appearances were also made for Barça, scored a ludicrous 41 goals and managed 14 assists, as well as scooping five club trophies. His silverware haul included La Liga and the Champions League.
Messi did take a little longer to reach his century than either Yamal or Estêvão, not hitting the milestone until his mid-20s. Ronaldo was several days shy of his 20th birthday when he managed the feat and while his output wasn’t quite as impressive as Messi’s, his promise still earned him a blockbuster move to Manchester United.
The five-time Ballon d’Or victor brought up 100 club appearances while playing for the Red Devils, but a tally of 13 goals and as many assists pales in comparison to Messi, Yamal and Estêvão. Still, the latter two will dream of matching the Portuguese forward’s success over the course of their entire careers.
Lamine Yamal, Estêvão, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo After 100 Club Appearances
Player
Goals
Assists
Club Trophies
Lamine Yamal
22
27
3
Estêvão
32
16
2
Lionel Messi
41
14
5
Cristiano Ronaldo
13
13
2