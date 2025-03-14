Mexico National Team Unveils New 2025 Black and Gold Jersey
The Mexican national team and Adidas unveiled the jersey El Tri will wear in 2025's international competitions.
In a launch event Thursday night in Mexico City, the three stripe brand and El Tri presented the design of the "México De Oro" kit. An elegant black base with patterns going down both sides, gold details on the sleeve, the kit name stitched on the collar and a fully golden crest complete what will serve as Mexico's main kit until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ever since El Tri surprised many with a bold black kit for the 2010 World Cup, the color has become popular amongst fans, with different variations of a black jersey utilized since then. Mexico donned a black kit the last time they beat the USMNT in an official match in the 2019 Gold Cup final.
The "Golden Mexico" kits draws inspiration from Mexico's golden age of cinema, which is why it was unveiled at Mexcio's National Film Archive and Screening Center.
Mexico continues to go away from their iconic green jersey, likely saving a return to their more traditional color for the 2026 World Cup. Mexico's last green jersey was made for the 2022 World Cup and it was used through 2023.
Alongside the new kit, Adidas also dropped a full apparel collection. The Gold line includes hoodies, shirts, tracksuits, pants, shoes, etc, and it's already available for varying prices at Adidas' online store.
Before this summer's 2025 Gold Cup title defense, El Tri will debut their new armor in the upcoming Concacaf Nations League semifinals clash with Canada on Thursday, Mar. 20. Javier Aguirre already confirmed the 23-man squad that will look to reach a potential final vs. the USMNT, hoping to win the tournament for the first time ever whilst donning the new kit.