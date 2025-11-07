Mexico National Team Manager Makes History, Shortlisted for Top Award
Javier Aguirre made history on Thursday by becoming the first Mexico national team manager to be shortlisted for the prestigious The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year award.
FIFA revealed the nominees for a whole host of categories at this year’s Best FIFA awards, but the biggest surprise was Aguirre’s inclusion in the men’s coach of the year category, sharing the nomination with six of the most highly-coveted managers in the sport.
Alongside Aguirre are Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Portugal’s Roberto Martínez, Barcelona’s Hansi Flick, Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique, Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca and Liverpool’s Arne Slot.
Sitting alongside managers that conquered the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup this year is huge recognition for the work done by El Tri’s manager, and although his chances of winning the award are slim, the nomination adds further weight to the argument that Aguirre is one of the greatest Mexican managers of all time.
How Aguirre Was Nominated for 2025 FIFA Best Award
Aguirre returned for his third stint as Mexico’s manager in the aftermath of a group stage exit in the 2024 Copa América. The experienced boss has since stabilized a rudderless ship with a home World Cup fast approaching.
With Aguirre on the touchline, El Tri had a successful 2025 where it won a maiden Concacaf Nations League title as well as defeating the USMNT in an official match for the first time this decade to win the 2025 Gold Cup.
After disposing of three managers in less than two years, Mexico found in Aguirre a coach that prioritized unwavering effort, order and defensive solidity. “El Vasco” raised the floor of El Tri’s performances and, although it wasn’t flashy, the end product was a series of positive results.
After an embarrassing 2022 World Cup where Mexico failed to make it past the group stage for the first time in seven tournaments, there’s growing confidence that won’t happen again when El Tri are one of three hosts for the 2026 edition—the tournament will represent Aguirre’s third in charge.
Aguirre’s Mexico Record in 2025
Metric
Number
Played
13
Won
8
Drawn
3
Lost
2
Goals Scored
20
Goals Conceded
15
Titles
2