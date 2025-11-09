Mexico National Team Roster: Javier Aguirre Gives Exciting Youngsters Chance to Impress
Javier Aguirre gambled on youth when selecting his final Mexico National Team roster of the year, calling upon FIFA U-20 World Cup standouts Gilberto Mora and Obed Vargas for El Tri’s November friendlies.
Vargas was recently recognized as the best young player in MLS and now 17-year-old Mora continues to cement his status as one of the world’s most highly coveted teenagers.
In fact, Aguirre’s gamble on young players that have little to no experience with Mexico goes further. Liga MX Apertura 2025 leading goalscorer Armando González earned his first call up to El Tri thanks to a stellar season with Chivas.
The attacking pair of Santiago Gimenez and Alexis Vega will miss Mexico’s last two games of 2025 as injuries continue to compromise Aguirre’s roster. However, El Tri will be boosted by the return of senior figures Edson Álvarez and Raúl Jiménez, arguably the two most influential players of the Aguirre era to date.
The 2025 The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year nominee selected an intriguing roster, maintaining Mexico’s core whilst also granting a number of opportunities for fringe players to earn a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.
Mexico National Team November 2025 Friendlies
After an embarrassing 4–0 defeat against Colombia and a 1–1 draw vs. Ecuador last month, Mexico will once again face South American opponents to end the year.
Aguirre’s side will face Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay at Santos Laguna’s Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico, marking the first time El Tri plays consecutive games on Mexican soil in over a year.
Then, Mexico will travel to San Antonio for a bout against Paraguay at the Alamodome in their final match before their World Cup fate is revealed in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage draw on Dec. 5.
Date
Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Nov. 15
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Uruguay
Nov. 18
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Paraguay
Full Mexico National Team Roster for November 2025
Goalkeepers
- Luis Ángel Malagón—Club América
- Raúl Rangel—Chivas
- Carlos Acevedo—Santos Laguna
Defenders
- Kevin Álvarez—Club América
- Israel Reyes—Club América
- Cesar Montes—FC Lokomotiv
- Edson Álvarez—Fenerbahçe
- Johan Vásquez—Genoa
- Jesús Orozco—Cruz Azul
- Jesús Gallardo—Toluca
- Mateo Chávez—AZ Alkmaar
Midfielders
- Fidel Ambríz—Monterrey
- Erik Lira—Cruz Azul
- Gilberto Mora—Tijuana
- Erick Sánchez—Club América
- Obed Vargas—Seattle Sounders
- Marcel Ruiz—Toluca
Forwards
- Alexis Gutíerrez—Club América
- Roberto Alvarado—Chivas
- Diego Lainez—Tigres
- Jorge Ruvalcaba—Pumas
- Hirving Lozano—San Diego FC
- Raúl Jiménez—Fulham
- Germán Berterame—Monterrey
- Armando González—Chivas