Mexico National Team Roster: Javier Aguirre Gives Exciting Youngsters Chance to Impress

El Tri’s final roster of 2025 includes a number of exciting young talents.

Roberto Casillas

Javier Aguirre continues to assess players before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Javier Aguirre continues to assess players before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Javier Aguirre gambled on youth when selecting his final Mexico National Team roster of the year, calling upon FIFA U-20 World Cup standouts Gilberto Mora and Obed Vargas for El Tri’s November friendlies.

Vargas was recently recognized as the best young player in MLS and now 17-year-old Mora continues to cement his status as one of the world’s most highly coveted teenagers.

In fact, Aguirre’s gamble on young players that have little to no experience with Mexico goes further. Liga MX Apertura 2025 leading goalscorer Armando González earned his first call up to El Tri thanks to a stellar season with Chivas.

The attacking pair of Santiago Gimenez and Alexis Vega will miss Mexico’s last two games of 2025 as injuries continue to compromise Aguirre’s roster. However, El Tri will be boosted by the return of senior figures Edson Álvarez and Raúl Jiménez, arguably the two most influential players of the Aguirre era to date.

The 2025 The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year nominee selected an intriguing roster, maintaining Mexico’s core whilst also granting a number of opportunities for fringe players to earn a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.

Mexico National Team November 2025 Friendlies

Raul Jimenez for Mexico.
Raúl Jiménez has eight goals for Mexico in 2025. / Omar Vega/Getty Images

After an embarrassing 4–0 defeat against Colombia and a 1–1 draw vs. Ecuador last month, Mexico will once again face South American opponents to end the year.

Aguirre’s side will face Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay at Santos Laguna’s Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico, marking the first time El Tri plays consecutive games on Mexican soil in over a year.

Then, Mexico will travel to San Antonio for a bout against Paraguay at the Alamodome in their final match before their World Cup fate is revealed in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage draw on Dec. 5.

Date

Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Nov. 15

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Uruguay

Nov. 18

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Paraguay

Full Mexico National Team Roster for November 2025

Goalkeepers

  • Luis Ángel Malagón—Club América
  • Raúl Rangel—Chivas
  • Carlos Acevedo—Santos Laguna

Defenders

  • Kevin Álvarez—Club América
  • Israel Reyes—Club América
  • Cesar Montes—FC Lokomotiv
  • Edson Álvarez—Fenerbahçe
  • Johan Vásquez—Genoa
  • Jesús Orozco—Cruz Azul
  • Jesús Gallardo—Toluca
  • Mateo Chávez—AZ Alkmaar

Midfielders

  • Fidel Ambríz—Monterrey
  • Erik Lira—Cruz Azul
  • Gilberto Mora—Tijuana
  • Erick Sánchez—Club América
  • Obed Vargas—Seattle Sounders
  • Marcel Ruiz—Toluca

Forwards

  • Alexis Gutíerrez—Club América
  • Roberto Alvarado—Chivas
  • Diego Lainez—Tigres
  • Jorge Ruvalcaba—Pumas
  • Hirving Lozano—San Diego FC
  • Raúl Jiménez—Fulham
  • Germán Berterame—Monterrey
  • Armando González—Chivas

Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

