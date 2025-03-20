Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Canada: Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
Mexico will face Canada in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals looking to reach the final for the third time in tournament history.
Mexico's only eliminations in the Nations League have come at the hands of the USMNT, losing twice in the final and a one other in the semifinals. However, they've never faced Canada in the competition and Jesse Marsch's side will be a difficult opponent with talented players all over the pitch.
Javier Aguirre will hope to lead Mexico where his three previous predecessors could not. Returning El Tri to the top of Concacaf would go a long way in convincing fans that the team has turned a corner, but more importantly, it would also help add belief within a squad that's mostly made up of players that have had little to no success wearing Mexico's shirt.
Aguirre has two major decision to make regarding his squad. The first is who he starts up top. Santiago Giménez and Raúl Jiménez are both having strong seasons at the club level and are together in El Tri's squad for the first time since 2023. El Vasco isn't known for deploying two traditional center forwards, so one of them is likely to start on the bench.
The second big decision is who to play at center back given César Montes' suspension. Aguirre already previewed Erik Lira will start, which could mean that Mexico might utilize a back-three similar to the system deployed in the 4–0 win over Honduras in the quarterfinals, Mexico's best performance in recent memory.
Here's how Mexico could lineup vs. Canada in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Canada (3-4-2-1)
GK: Luis Ángel Malagón—Club América's goalkeeper has officially taken over the starting role between the sticks from Guillermo Ochoa.
CB: Ramón Juárez—Juárez got his first senior senior call-up in Mexico's January camp in South America and has continued to perform for América, earning him a start in the semifinals.
CB: Erik Lira—Lira gets the start in a hybrid role as the third center back but moving up into midfield when Mexico are in possession.
CB: Johan Vázquez—The Genoa man is Mexico's best defender and will get the nod in the heart of defense.
RWB: Rodrigo Huescas—The FC Copenhagen player has thrived at the club level playing as a wing back since his Cruz Azul days. He'll have a tough challenge with Alphonso Davies in front of him.
CM: Edson Álvarez—Mexico's captain will anchor the midfield.
CM: Luis Romo—Romo has looked well partnering Álvarez in midfield in recent matches. He'll have the freedom to push forward with Lira climbing into the double-pivot when Mexico have the ball.
LWB: Jesús Gallardo—Gallardo's speed, physicality, aerial game and ability to go forward are some of the reasons why Aguirre has already stated he'll feature from the start.
AM: Alexis Vega—Arguably the best Mexican player in Liga MX, Vega will start from the left pocket looking to supply the striker or finish chances himself.
AM: Orbelín Pineda—Pineda will get another chance to start hoping to add a creative spark to Mexico's attack.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—The Fulham striker has scored in two of his last three appearances for El Tri and will be Aguirre's pick to start, with Giménez entering the match in the second half.