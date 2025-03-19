Canada vs. Mexico: Concacaf Nations League Semifinals Preview, Predictions, Lineups
The main course of the Concacaf Nations League semifinals is a battle between Canada and Mexico, who are looking to dethrone the USMNT of their reign over the tournament.
Historically, Mexico have dominated the series with Canada, but present day paints a very different picture. Canada were far-and-away the best Concacaf representative in last summer's Copa América, securing a fourth place finish and remaining unbeaten in their five games since under manager Jesse Marsch.
El Tri's 2020's woes only worsened in the 2024 Copa América. A second straight major tournament group stage exit resulted in the nation appointing Javier Aguirre as their fourth manager since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
With one nation on the rise and the other struggling to find their footing, Aguirre managed the second game of his third stint with El Tri in a friendly vs. Canada last September. A 0-0 foul-fest at AT&T Stadium where El Tri relied on physicality to compete against a more cohesive unit offered little to no spectacle for those in attendance.
Canada cruised past Suriname in the quarterfinals with a 5–0 aggregate score. Mexico had to come back from a two goal deficit to defeat Honduras 4–0 in the second leg, in what was the team's best performance in years.
With a ticket to Sunday's final on the line, here's everything you need to know ahead of the semifinals clash between Canada and Mexico.
What Time Does Canada vs. Mexico Kick-Off?
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Mar. 21 at 2:30 a.m. GMT)
Canada vs. Mexico H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Canada: 1 win
- Mexico: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
Last meeting: Canada 0–0 Mexico (Sept. 10, 2024) - International Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
Canada
Mexico
Canada 3–0 Suriname - 11/19/24
River Plate 2–0 Mexico - 1/21/25
Suriname 0–1 Canada - 11/15/24
Internacional 0–2 Mexico - 1/16/25
Canada 2–1 Panama - 10/15/24
Mexico 4–0 Honduras - 11/19/24
Mexico 0–0 Canada - 9/10/24
Honduras 2–0 Mexico - 11/15/24
USA 1–2 Canada - 9/7/24
Mexico 2–0 USA - 10/15/24
How to Watch Canada vs. Mexico: Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
Per Concacaf
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, Vix+
Canada
One Soccer, TSN+, TSN 5
Mexico
Azteca 7, C5, TUDN, ViX+
United Kingdom
Concacaf GO, YouTube
Canada Team News
Canada arrives to the Nations League semifinals with lofty expectations. Marsch described his squad as "the strongest that the Canadian national team has ever looked." He might be onto something, since Canada's last regular-time loss came in the 2024 Copa América semifinals against World Cup Champions and eventual winners Argentina.
The new generation of Canadian soccer boasts some of the best talent in the region. Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Moïse Bombito and Stephen Eustaquio offer a more then above average spine to the team. All of them, along with others on the roster, play consistent minutes in some of Europe's top leagues.
Marsch has translated his Red Bull soccer style of energetic high-pressing and dynamic attacking soccer into a Canada team that has the right pieces to thrive in such system.
With the return of Tajon Buchanan and Daniel Jebbison poised for a first ever appearance with the Maple Leafs, this could be, on paper, the most talented team in Concacaf right now.
Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico (4-4-2): St. Clair; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Ahmed, Koné, Eustaquio, Buchanan; David, Larin
Mexico Team News
Mexico have a golden opportunity in front of them to prove they're still a force to be reckoned with in the region.
Recent struggles are more than obvious, but with Aguirre's appointment and players beginning to find their form at the club level, this could be the time where El Tri finally corrects course before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The major focus will be on who Aguirre decides to start at the center forward position. Santiago Giménez has found early success since his move to AC Milan in January, but Raúl Jiménez has shined for both Fulham and Mexico during 2024-25. Aguirre is not known to utilize two strikers, so only one of them is likely to start.
Regular starting center back César Montes is suspended for the semifinals, so Aguirre must decide who replaces him in the heart of defense. El Vasco already announced Erik Lira, Jesús Gallardo and Luis Ángel Malagón will start the semifinals.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Canada
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Canada (4-2-3-1): Malagón; Huescas, Vázquez, Juárez, Gallardo; Lira, Álvarez; Huerta, Quiñones, Vega; Jiménez
Canada vs. Mexico Score Prediction
It's a very evenly matched game that will likely be as hard-fought as the friendly in the fall. Mexico could rely on physicality to counter Canada's speed, making for a highly interrupted affair.
Scoring chances will be few and far between, so the team that's able to take advantage of their slim scoring opportunities will move on to the final. In a match where Canada look to confirm their status as Concacaf's new powerhouse and Mexico fight to recover their authority in the region, don't expect a dominant victory for either side.
In the end, Mexico will make a statement and Aguirre's trademarked physicality and hard-nosed style will prevent Canada from playing the brand of soccer Marsch tries to establish. Mexico's in-form strikers will pounce on their chances and lead the team to the final.