Mexico vs. South Korea—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Mexico and South Korea are aiming to open their respective World Cup campaigns with back-to-back victories when trading blows at Estadio Akron on Thursday.

After each won its opening fixture in Group A, Mexico and South Korea both know another triumph in Zapopan will clinch a round of 32 berth with a match to spare, and potentially even secure a first-place finish depending on the outcome of Czechia’s game against South Africa earlier in the day.

El Tri will guarantee top spot with three points and Czechia failing to win, while the Taegeuk Warriors need victory and South Africa to drop points to achieve the same feat.

The co-hosts impressed in victory over South Africa in the tournament’s opener, but faced little resistance from a poor team that finished the match with nine players. A firmer challenge arrives on Thursday as South Korea, whose bravery and offensive-minded soccer caught the eye last time out in a comeback win over Czechia, looks to continue its strong early form.

Little separates the sides on paper prior to kick-off—just 11 places in FIFA’s rankings to be precise—and a tense but free-flowing battle is projected on Thursday.

Mexico vs. South Korea Score Prediction

Mexico Edge Tight Affair

Mexico was too good for South Africa last week. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Pressure has been eased for both countries after opening triumphs, with another point all that is required to realistically reach the knockout stage. However, the chance to clinch progression and potentially first place in Group A with a game to go will prove too enticing to ignore.

A high-energy encounter is predicted at Estadio Akron, both teams showcasing high pressing and boundless energy in last week’s victories. Fire meets fire, potentially creating a must-see show.

Mexico is considered the marginal favorite, largely due to its home advantage, but South Korea will certainly make its presence felt. Despite their technical proficiency, however, Hong Myung-bo’s team might come unstuck under relentless Mexican pressure.

Aerial threat : The Taegeuk Warriors struggled to rebuff Czechia’s set-piece threat last Thursday and could face similar issues against a Mexican team with several imposing figures. Raúl Jiménez, who scored a header against South Africa, is one of those eager to take advantage of a lack of height and physicality in the South Korea roster.

: The Taegeuk Warriors struggled to rebuff Czechia’s set-piece threat last Thursday and could face similar issues against a Mexican team with several imposing figures. Raúl Jiménez, who scored a header against South Africa, is one of those eager to take advantage of a lack of height and physicality in the South Korea roster. Mexico form: Javier Aguirre’s team is in sparkling form, last week’s victory a fourth in succession—a run which has seen them score 10 times and concede just once. Mexico’s unbeaten run stretches back to November 2025, with draws against Belgium and Portugal the only matches not won in the last nine outings.

Prediction: Mexico 2–1 South Korea

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. South Korea

Mexico must make at least one change. | Sports Illustrated

Aguirre will have to reshuffle his defense after last week’s red card for center back and vice-captain César Montes, who misses the second group game with suspension before returning against Czechia. The flexible Edson Álvarez is expected to drop into the backline as a result.

The opening goalscorer of this summer’s tournament, Julián Quiñones, is a slight doubt after being withdrawn through injury against South Africa, but the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League top scorer should still start off the left wing.

The enforced replacement of Montes might be the only change El Tri make, with Jiménez, Brian Gutiérrez and Roberto Alvarado all aiming to build on impressive performances.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. South Korea (4-1-4-1): Rangel; Reyes, Álvarez, Vásquez, Gallardo; Lira; Alvarado, Gutiérrez, Fidalgo, Quiñones; Jiménez.

South Korea Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

An unchanged XI could face Mexico. | Sports Illustrated

South Korea isn’t expected to make any changes from the side that beat Czechia, Hong reluctant to tinker with a winning formula for such a challenging game.

Despite being a tad rusty in the opener, captain Son Heung-min remains South Korea’s best attacking threat, with winning goalscorer Oh Hyeon-gyu forced to accept his role as an impact substitute once more.

Mexico will have to pay special attention to Feyenoord’s In-beom Hwang after his brilliantly taken goal and assist against Czechia, with the attacking midfield duo of Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung also needing monitoring as they seek to pull the strings in behind Son.

South Korea predicted lineup vs. Mexico (3-4-2-1): S. Kim; H. Lee, M. Kim, G. Lee; Seol, I. Hwang, Paik, T. Lee; K. Lee, J. Lee; Son.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Mexico vs. South Korea Kick Off?

Location : Zapopan, Mexico

: Zapopan, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Akron

: Estadio Akron Date : Thursday, June 18 / Friday, June 19

: Thursday, June 18 / Friday, June 19 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 19)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 19) Referee: Gustavo Tejera (URU)

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Nu9ve, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

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