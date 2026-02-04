Michael Carrick Invites 15-Year-Old Man Utd Wonderkid to First-Team Training

Manchester United fans keen to see JJ Gabriel, the newest jewel in the academy, handed a first-team chance could get their wish sooner rather than later after the 15-year-old was invited to join senior training by interim manager Michael Carrick this week.

Gabriel has been making waves at U18s level, under the watchful eye of Darren Fletcher, having started the season in that category aged 14. He was previously included in first-team training by Ruben Amorim a couple of times, and Manchester Evening News now reports the same has happened under Carrick.

Immense talent aside, external factors also aligned to present Gabriel with this chance, as more senior academy players were not in after an U21s game the night before. Tuesday also marked a recovery day for the first-team squad following Sunday’s win and a day off on Monday.

Still, Gabriel’s record speaks for itself, racking up 12 goals and assists in 14 U18 Premier League appearances this season, in some instances going up against players three or even four years older than himself. He has also helped United to two FA Youth Cup round wins so far, to progress to the last 16 of the prestigious competition the club holds incredibly dear.

Between Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman debuting for Arsenal at 15 in recent years, and Lamine Yamal getting his Barcelona chance from the same age, elite clubs appear increasingly willing to hand younger prospects an opportunity.

What Position Does JJ Gabriel Play?

JJ Gabriel turned 15 in October 2025.

Gabriel has demonstrated his ability to play in a number of different positions this season, utilised as a central striker, No. 10 and left winger. All his goals, including U18 Premier League hat-tricks against Derby County and Liverpool, have come when starting in central positions.

It could be that, with Patrick Dorgu ruled out for the next couple of months, and United lacking a direct replacement on the left flank, that position might be where a chance most obviously emerges. Mason Mount, who could be an option for that role, remains out after seemingly sitting out training on Wednesday following the knock that ruled him out of the Fulham win three days earlier.

However, the more established Shea Lacey, 18, is ahead in the pecking order and would think similar, having also impressed during his handful of first-team appearances—FA Cup red card aside.

Gabriel’s initial exposure to first-team training came in late October, off the back of seven goals and an assist in his first seven games of the season. BBC Sport reported at the time that sporting director Jason Wilcox, formerly academy director at Manchester City and therefore invested in youth development, “played an active role” in persuading the youngster to remain with United this season.

Rolling out the red carpet for him, Gabriel was even invited to sit in the Old Trafford directors’ box for the Premier League opener against Arsenal back in August.

Man Utd’s Unrivalled Academy Record Remains Safe

18-year-old Shea Lacey has also played for the first-team.

Gabriel is not the only academy player impressing in the red half of Manchester. Kai Rooney, 16-year-old son of United legend and former captain Wayne, was similarly promoted to the U18s squad ahead of this season, although injury had ruled him out for five months until recently.

The aforementioned Lacey has already played in three senior games after tearing it up in Premier League 2 for the U21s, while twins Jack and Tyler Fletcher, 18, have often been included in matchday squads—Jack has clocked more than 100 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Centre back Tyler Fredricson has been included in first-team selection 11 times this season, albeit not since Carrick took charge, and did not leave on loan during the January transfer window.

With Kobbie Mainoo also now firmly a starter after a fresh beginning under Carrick, what it all points to is the ongoing preservation of United’s streak of naming at least one academy graduate in every single first-team matchday squad going back more than 88 years.

There had been justified concerns that, with Marcus Rashford leaving and Mainoo clearly failing to impress Amorim, it could be threatened, although the Portuguese denied it would ever come to that.

The record, which began on Oct. 30, 1937 and is part of the very fabric of Manchester United as a club and institution, is now in its 89th year and counting.

Man Utd’s Youngest Ever Players

Currently, Manchester United’s youngest ever player is David Gaskell, a goalkeeper who was part of the Busby Babes generation of the 1950s. He made his debut on Oct. 24, 1956 at the age of 16 years and 19 days. To take that record that has stood for almost 70 years as his own, Gabriel would need to feature for the first-team at any point before Oct. 24, 2026.

Player Debut Age David Gaskell Man Utd 1–0 Man City (Oct. 24, 1956) 16 years, 19 days Jeff Whitefoot Man Utd 0–2 Portsmouth (April 15, 1950) 16 years, 3 months, 15 days Duncan Edwards Man Utd 1–4 Cardiff (April 4, 1953) 16 years, 6 months, 4 days Angel Gomes Man Utd 2–0 Crystal Palace (May 21, 2017) 16 years, 8 months, 20 days Willie Anderson Man Utd 5–1 Burnley (Dec. 28, 1963) 16 years, 11 months, 4 days Norman Whiteside Brighton 0–1 Man Utd (April 23, 1982) 16 years, 11 months, 17 days Shole Shoretire Man Utd 3–1 Newcastle (Feb. 21, 2021) 17 years, 19 days Andy Ritchie Everton 2–6 Man Utd (Dec. 26, 1977) 17 years, 28 days David McCreery Portsmouth 0–0 Man Utd (Oct. 15, 1974) 17 years, 1 month Alex Dawson Man Utd 2–0 Burnley (April 22, 1957) 17 years, 2 months, 1 day

