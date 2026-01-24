‘Then and Now’—Man Utd Legend Pays Tribute to Son After Old Trafford Debut

Wayne Rooney took to social media to express the pride he felt for his oldest son Kai after the teenager came off the bench to make his first appearance at Old Trafford on Friday evening for Manchester United’s Under-18s.

Rooney Jr is only 16 but was called upon by Darren Fletcher in extra time of an FA Youth Cup tie against Derby County. With the contest still goalless after 90 minutes of normal time, Kai Rooney emerged wearing the No. 18 shirt which his father had worn for Everton at the start of his own footballing career.

United promptly pulled ahead via an own goal before Chido Obi, one of the “entitled” youngsters who inspired such ire from Ruben Amorim, doubled their lead. A late consolation from the visitors couldn’t stop United advancing to the quarterfinals.

Wayne Rooney, his wife Coleen and Manchester United’s senior head coach Michael Carrick were among the 2,223 in attendance to witness the 2–1 win. After soaking up the special occasion, Rooney Sr posted two images of X the following morning, contrasting Kai in action for the U18s with a picture of his son from almost a decade earlier walking out on the Old Trafford turf during his own playing days. “Then and now,” he wrote. “Proud of you Kai.”

This was Kai’s third appearance for the U18s. Fletcher, Rooney’s former teammate who remains a close family friend, handed him his debut at this level back in August when he was only 15. On the younger Rooney’s second outing for United’s U18s he scored the last goal in a 5–0 rout of Middlesbrough.

Kai’s development was punctuated by a serious injury which left his right foot in a protective boot and forced him onto crutches. Friday’s cup clash was his first outing back following this gruelling five-month layoff.

Rooney’s Backseat Approach to Son’s Footballing Development

Wayne Rooney (in the dark blue cap) was at Old Trafford to see his son’s achievement. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney was already playing and scoring in the Premier League as a 16-year-old but is wary of lumbering any undue pressure onto his son.

“He has great coaches at Manchester United, so I take a stand-off approach,” Rooney Sr told BBC News NI back in July. “I speak to him, but for me it’s all about his mentality and his mindset, to make sure he keeps enjoying it—that’s the main thing for me.”

The rare piece of advice which Rooney has been bold enough to offer his son revolved around his preparatory work away from the watch of United’s coaching staff.

“I’m quite lucky where I live as I’ve got a little pitch there and when the kids say, ‘We’re coming on the pitch,’ all they’re gonna do is tie the balls on the top corner,” he reflected on The Wayne Rooney Show earlier this season.

“So when I say to them when I was younger, I remember setting a little square to practice passing into it and just playing off the wall. So I’m very similar, [I tell them], ‘You need to work on your speed, you need to work on your technique and control.’ Otherwise, you go out and you’re just like, ‘Watch me hit the ball in the top corner.’”

