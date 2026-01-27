Patrick Dorgu Set for Significant Man Utd Injury Absence—Report

Manchester United could be without Patrick Dorgu for the next 10 weeks after scans reportedly revealed a much worse injury than originally hoped.

Dorgu scored for the second game running when United beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 3–2 on Sunday, underlining his newfound importance to the team under Michael Carrick.

But he was forced to come off a few minutes before Matheus Cunha’s spectacular winning goal, with the new interim manager expressing hope it was nothing more serious than “a little bit of cramp.”

The boss added postgame at the Emirates Stadium, “Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Unfortunately for Carrick and United, Dorgu did suffer a more significant problem.

The Athletic writes that the issue has been identified as a hamstring injury, and while assessments continue and the timeframe of his absence is not exact, the initial estimate is 10 weeks out.

If that proves to be an accurate projection, Dorgu may not return until early April, by which point he could have missed United’s next eight games—more than half of the 15 that remain. He will also miss Denmark’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualification play-off bracket in March.

Man Utd Games Patrick Dorgu Could Miss

Date Fixture Competition February 1, 2026 Man Utd vs. Fulham Premier League February 7, 2026 Man Utd vs. Tottenham Premier League February 10, 2026 West Ham vs. Man Utd Premier League February 23, 2026 Everton vs. Man Utd Premier League March 1, 2026 Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace Premier League March 4, 2026 Newcastle vs. Man Utd Premier League March 14, 2026 Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Premier League March 20, 2026 Bournemouth vs. Man Utd Premier League

Why Patrick Dorgu Is Important for Man Utd

Dorgu was signed from Lecce last January, seemingly to help better equip Ruben Amorim with players more suited to his 3-4-2-1 system. But his ability to play higher up the pitch as a winger, rather than a wing back or full back, has become apparent since United switched back to 4-2-3-1.

He was less effective when Darren Fletcher utilised him as a conventional left back in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. But the Scot had the Dane play on the left wing against Burnley, with Luke Shaw behind him, and he registered an assist in the draw.

Having scored outstanding goals in the successive wins over both Manchester City and Arsenal, Dorgu, as a winger, has a goal or assist in each of his last three Premier League appearances.

The 21-year-old had also scored in the one game where Amorim temporarily ditched 3-4-2-1 and used him in that advanced role—in the win against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

“Pat’s been a big player for us, obviously he’s scored two goals but in terms of the threat and athleticism and quality, he’s been immense down the side with Luke [Shaw] against two teams that ask a lot of questions,” Carrick had said after beating Arsenal.

It makes the blow even harder to take, with United lacking a direct replacement on that side of the pitch. Bryan Mbeumo, who has been playing centrally, is better suited to the right flank than the left, as is Amad Diallo. Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount could fill the role, but neither offers the same natural width that has been crucial to Carrick’s style of play and would prefer to drift inside.

