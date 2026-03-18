Michael Carrick Reveals Lisandro Martinez Return Date Before Bournemouth Trip

Michael Carrick has ruled center back Lisandro Martínez out of Manchester United’s meeting with Bournemouth on Friday, but believes the Argentina international will be fully fit after the upcoming international break.

Martínez was expected back from a calf strain earlier this month but suffered a minor setback in training, forcing a change of approach to his recovery, having already seen him miss an estimated return date.

All appears to be going well for Martínez, with Carrick backing him to return in time for the visit from Leeds United after the international break on April 13.

“He’s getting there,” Carrick admitted. “So after this one, I think he’ll be alright.”

Timeline for Matthijs de Ligt Remains a Mystery

A back injury has caused chaos for Matthijs de Ligt. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Part of the concern towards Martínez’s setback was the ongoing battle with a back injury for fellow defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman was first sidelined in November and initial tests suggested he would be back in just a matter of weeks. De Ligt has not been seen since and there is still no date for his possible comeback.

“It’s [a] similar [situation] really and frustrating for Matta,” Carrick continued.

“He’s obviously trying to work to get back but it’s just the back issue, really, that’s proving difficult. We’ll keep working as hard as we can, to get him back as quickly as we can.”

With De Ligt stuck on the sidelines, news of Martínez’s imminent return comes as a huge boost to a United side whose current options at the back are limited to just Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and 19-year-old Ayden Heaven.

Caution to Be Taken With Returning Mason Mount

Mason Mount will not be rushed back. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Few players inside the United dressing room understand the struggles of an injury battle quite like midfielder Mason Mount. Since arriving from Chelsea in 2023 in a package worth up to $75.7 million (£60 million), he has been restricted to just 66 appearances across all competitions, missing a total of 58 matches due to various fitness concerns.

Mount made it back to the bench as an unused substitute for the 3–1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, with Carrick adamant no unnecessary risks will be taken over his return.

“Starting would be too much, I think, at this point,” Carrick said of the midfielder.

“Just for the training time and the exposure he’s had, really. But it’s brilliant to have him back. He’s a fantastic player, Mason, and great to have around the group again.

“So [I’m] delighted to have him back and, obviously, the break coming up now gives him a chance to get even more up to speed. So, in some ways, that’s come at a good time for him.”

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