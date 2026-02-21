Mikel Arteta Bites Back at Arsenal ‘Bottlers’ Jibes After Wolves Draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted the term “bottlers” is not in his vocabulary as he defended his side against their unwanted reputation.

Having slumped to a 2–2 draw against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, the Gunners enter the weekend just five points ahead of Manchester City having played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

The result brought back memories of past disappointments for Arsenal, with stats showing their undeniable drop-off towards the end of three of the last four Premier League seasons, but Arteta insisted it is not fair to label his side as “bottlers.”

“That’s individual opinion, and you have to respect that,” he responded. “You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out, and you have to take it on the chin. That’s it. It’s part of our role.

“But it’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention. I wouldn’t use that word.”

Are Arsenal ‘Bottling’ the Title Race?

Arsenal are seeking an immediate response. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have been sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League standings nearly all season and still remain in the hunt for a famous Quadruple as they eye glory in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup as well.

However, a run of just two wins from seven games has produced predictable taunts from rival supporters keen to remind the Gunners of their inability to hold on to previous leads at this late stage of the title race.

Arteta, who argued injuries have once again played their part in Arsenal’s struggles, insisted his side’s response to setbacks is far more important than the initial slump.

“When we haven’t been at our standards, I take full responsibility for that,” he proclaimed. “I don’t think I have ever pointed at a single player or the team.

“I can talk about standards, yes, and in the second half [against Wolves] we weren’t at our standards, which is normal when we play the amount of games we play as well, but if there is anyone who is responsible, that’s me.

“We have a very clear instruction. We have to live in the present, and the present is beautiful.

“We are exactly where we want to be in every competition. So, keeping calm, keeping my eyes open, my ears open, and understanding what the players need to give their best.

“What I’ve seen [from the squad] is a tremendous reaction. And I’m not surprised at all.

“What I’m very interested in is the next chapter, what we are made of and how we write our own destiny from here going forward.”

