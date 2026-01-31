Mikel Arteta Offers Bukayo Saka Injury Update As Chelsea Second Leg Looms

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka suffered “a little niggle” in the warm-up which ruled him out of Saturday’s win over Leeds United.

Saka had been announced in the starting lineup for the fixture but was later seen hobbling during the warm-up. Noni Madueke ultimately got the nod in Saka’s place and played an integral role in the first two of Arsenal’s four goals at Elland Road.

The loss of Saka, just a few days before the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, was the only negative for Arsenal on the day.

“He wasn’t comfortable to start the game, so immediately we made a decision to make that change and bring Noni in,” Arteta said of Saka.

Arsenal’s Options to Replace Bukayo Saka vs. Chelsea

Noni Madueke would expect to get the nod. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Finding cover for Saka was among Arsenal’s top priorities during the summer transfer window. Arteta has spoken at length about his plan to build a squad with multiple big names in every position, and a capable deputy for Saka was demanded for this very reason.

Arsenal agreed to a package worth as much as £52 million ($71.4 million) to sign Madueke from Chelsea, and he was immediately given the chance to prove his worth due to an injury to Saka earlier in the season. The goal-and-assist numbers may not be there, but Madueke has undoubtedly passed the eye test this season.

Arteta has been delighted with Madueke’s willingness to embrace his role as cover for Saka and had more praise to dish out for the former Chelsea winger on Saturday.

“The way he prepares, the way he’s waiting for opportunity, I think he paid off today because he really impacted the team,” Arteta continued.

“We talked before the game, it’s going to be a long game, we’re going to have to navigate through different moments in the game, and we’re going to need everybody fulfilling the role that they have on the day, and I think the players executed that incredibly well.”

Madueke would appear to be the primary candidate to start on the right wing against his former employers on Tuesday, but Arsenal’s squad includes a number of potential options for the role.

Gabriel Martinelli grabbed an assist off the bench against Leeds and could get the nod on the right, while both Kai Havertz and the in-form Gabriel Jesus have plenty of experience out wide.

The only player who will not get the chance to start in Saka’s absence is 16-year-old Max Dowman, who saw minutes as a right winger earlier this season before being struck down by an ankle injury.

