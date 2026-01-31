Why Bukayo Saka Isn’t Playing for Arsenal vs. Leeds United

With each Premier League game of the utmost importance for Arsenal, the league-leaders had to deal with the sudden absence of superstar winger Bukayo Saka on Saturday afternoon.

After dropping points in their last three Premier League matches, Mikel Arteta’s men are in desperate need of three points to give themselves some breathing room between Manchester City and Aston Villa. The good news is Arsenal end January with a trip to Elland Road to take on 16th-place Leeds United.

Things took a turn for the worse before the match even kicked off, though, when the Gunners announced a last-minute chance to their XI. Saka, who made the trip to Leeds and got the nod on the right wing, was replaced just minutes before the final whistle.

So why is Saka not playing against Leeds?

Saka was originally slated to wear the captain’s armband on Saturday afternoon and take his typical spot on Arteta’s right wing. Yet the England international suffered an injury during the warm-up and is now no longer available to play.

Arsenal confirmed Saka “felt something” while preparing for the game at Elland Road. The team did not reveal any specifics about the issue, but it was serious enough for the winger to withdraw from the game.

The injury comes after Saka was rested in the club’s 3–2 victory over Kairat in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. Much like that league phase clash at the Emirates, Noni Madueke takes his place in the lineup.

With the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals against Chelsea unfolding in just three days, a potential long-term injury for Saka comes at a particularly cruel time. The Gunners will be waiting on bated breath for any updates on their superstar winger in the coming days.

