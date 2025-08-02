‘Will Be Available’—Mikel Arteta Offers Exciting Arsenal Injury Update Before Premier League Opener
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he is confident he will be able to welcome four injured players back to the squad in time for his side’s Premier League opener against Manchester United later this month.
The Gunners were forced to tackle their latest pre-season friendly, a 1–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, with a limited squad as a result of a handful of injuries, and the fitness problems only worsened when winger Leandro Trossard limped off after just 17 minutes.
Among those to miss the game were Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber, all of whom carried fitness issues over from the end of last season, but Arteta believes it will not be long until the trio are back in action.
“I don’t think [they will be unavailable to face Man Utd], they’ve been involved in the last few days so Gabriel, Calafoiri, Timber, the three of them will be available.” Arteta told the media.
New signing Kepa Arrizabalaga also missed out on a place in the squad through injury, but Arteta insisted his absence from the Spurs friendly was simply precautionary.
“He felt something as well in the game against Newcastle,” the Gunners boss explained. “I think it’s a matter of days probably. If that was the Premier League, he could have played but we decided not to take a risk.”
The only fresh concern is Trossard, who has been sent for scans to determine the severity of his injury.
“He felt a little tweak, I think he tried to turn and he was pushed and he felt something muscular so we’ll have to assess him,” Arteta concluded.
Arsenal have two more friendlies against Spanish opposition, Villarreal and Athletic Club, before they get their 2025–26 Premier League campaign underway with a trip to Old Trafford to face United on August 17.