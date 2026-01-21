‘Certainly’—Mikel Arteta Drops Major Ethan Nwaneri Transfer Hint

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that the club would have to “certainly” open themselves up to the possibility of letting Ethan Nwaneri leave on loan this month.

Nwaneri has struggled for minutes throughout the current campaign, amassing just four starts across all competitions and a measly 521 minutes. For most teenagers, any appearances for a team challenging at the heights of Arsenal would be nothing to sniff at, yet the perceptions around Nwaneri are warped by his prodigious rise.

This is an 18-year-old whose professional career began three-and-a-half years ago. Nwaneri made 16 starts last season, three more than four-time Premier League champion Raheem Sterling.

In light of his limited involvement, Nwaneri has been linked with a mid-season switch for more minutes. Multiple reports claim that a deal has already been agreed with Marseille to loan the youngster for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s impressive 3–1 win over Inter—another game which Nwaneri watched from the bench—Arteta conceded: “We certainly have to assess the situation. Obviously, Ethan’s not playing the minutes that he probably deserves and needs at his age.

Ethan Nwaneri is set to temporarily leave Arsenal. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

“So, we’re going to sit down this week, address the situation, get everybody’s opinion and at the end we'll make the decision that we believe is the best one for the player, because we have a massive talent there and we really need to look after it.”

“We’ll see,” Arteta concluded when pushed on the subject again. “Let’s first of all make the decision, the best one, and then we can see what the impact will be.”

‘Good Player’—De Zerbi Addresses Nwaneri Transfer Links

Roberto De Zerbi has spoken about the situation. | Thibaud MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images

Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi was quizzed on Nwaneri before taking on Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The typically outspoken Italian was unusually coy on the topic.

“I know him, he’s a good player,” De Zerbi admitted. “But you’ll have to ask [Marseille president Pablo] Longoria.”

Nailing down Marseille’s formation under De Zerbi is like pinning a wave to the sand. This tactical flexibility has cost the traditional French giants on occasion this season, flipping from back-fours to back-threes, a trio in midfield swiftly dispatched in favour of a double pivot. Nwaneri’s versatility should help him adapt to these ever-changing demands, with the diminutive left-footer comfortable in midfield or on the right wing.

Anywhere with a guarantee of more consistent minutes would surely be more beneficial for Nwaneri at this point in his career.

