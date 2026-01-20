‘Agreed’—Why Mikel Arteta, Arsenal Have Said Yes to Surprise January Deal

Arsenal have agreed to send Ethan Nwaneri to Marseille on loan for the second half of the season, reports have confirmed, with Mikel Arteta keen for the teenage midfielder to work under former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he debuted for Arsenal in September 2022 at the age of 15 years and 181 days old, and he managed a total of 37 appearances for the Gunners last season as he provided valuable cover for Bukayo Saka.

This season, however, Nwaneri has slipped down the pecking order behind more experienced players. The summer arrivals of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have contributed to Arteta handing Nwaneri just 12 appearances so far and he has not played in the Premier League since November.

Ethan Nwaneri will temporarily leave Arsenal. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Keen to prevent the 18-year-old’s development from stalling, Arsenal have fielded loan enquiries from a number of clubs across Europe—many of which were eyeing the chance to sign Nwaneri permanently. The Gunners have never entertained the prospect of losing Nwaneri and swiftly rebuffed all such approaches.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports it is Marseille who have won the race for Nwaneri’s signature, striking an agreement over appears to be a straight six-month loan with no chance of a permanent transfer.

Marseille, currently third in Ligue 1, have agreed to a deal which includes a chunky loan fee, although the unknown sum of money will drop depending on how many appearances Nwaneri makes across the second half of the season.

Nwaneri Very Much Part of Arsenal’s Future

Nwaneri remains one of England’s brightest prospects. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

While considering their options over Nwaneri, Arsenal have never contemplated the idea of losing the record-breaking teenager permanently. He is valued highly at Emirates Stadium and has been hailed as one of the top talents of his generation, not just in England.

The Gunners had to work hard to fend off competition from a number of Europe’s elite sides when it came to tying Nwaneri down to a new five-year contract during the summer and, despite his limited minutes under Arteta, he is still seen as a crucial part of the club’s future.

Arsenal’s win-now approach saw them heavily involved in the summer transfer window, spending big to sign Madueke and Eze, among others. Unfortunately for Nwaneri, those two arrivals play in his strongest positions.

While seen as a right winger at senior level after his stint as a stand-in for Saka last season, Nwaneri’s development has come as a central attacking midfielder, playing a role most commonly occupied in the first team by club captain Martin Ødegaard.

The 18-year-old has been a victim of Arsenal’s new-found depth and will be relishing the chance to play regular minutes in Marseille under former Brighton manager De Zerbi—Arteta is thought to have been especially keen for Nwaneri to work with the Italian.

Nwaneri will return to Arsenal in the summer and will hope to have forced his way higher up in Arteta’s thinkings. Otherwise, speculation about his long-term future with Arsenal will resurface.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE