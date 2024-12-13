Mikel Arteta Pours Water on Arsenal's January Transfer Window Plans
The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, but it sounds like Arsenal won't be doing a ton of business as they chase a Premier League, or even Champions League, trophy in a pivotal season for Mikel Arteta.
Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal's clash with Everton, Arteta was asked about the club's plans for the upcoming transfer window.
"I never expect January to be super busy, but we have to wait and see where we are. Some surprises can come, we are prepared for that, some opportunities as well, and we have to see. Hopefully the squad availability is going to be better in a few weeks so we will have to wait and see," the manager said.
The club has dealt with an inordinate about of injuries to start the season in different departments. Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Ben White are key first teamers to miss time this season. Getting his squad healthy will be a big boost given the talent available, but fans always want something fresh to reinvigorate a squad during a season.
Arsenal has drawn the ire of their fan base in years past for not adequately supporting the squad, particularly in January. Though, the club has done solid business in the winter period during Arteta's tenure. Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho and Ødegaard's initial loan to the club all happened this decade in January. The first three have become integral parts of Arteta's squad, and the latter is club captain and the maestro in midfield. Trossard notably was a proactive transfer after Chelsea ended up winning Mykhailo Mudryk's signature.
As rumors fly around Manchester City's plans to supplement Rodri's absence from the squad, and the six point gap to Liverpool (plus a game in hand), Arsenal supporters are going to want the club to enhance the squad for a third consecutive title challenge and a deeper run in the Champions League.
Another caveat that could make the club apprehensive to do any significant business, particularly in the striker department where there's been consistent calls for a lethal finisher, is that the club doesn't have a full-time sporting director. Edu Gaspar left earlier in the season with Jason Ayto currently serving in the interim. Arteta mentioned Ayto has the full support of the club, but how much business will get done without someone permanent? Especially in a season where Manchester City continue to struggle each week, Liverpool and Chelsea are in their first campaigns with a new manager.
If anything, in the wake of City's struggles, Arsenal would be viewed as the title favorite. Though, 16 dropped points through 15 games will add even more pressure on the club.
We haven't even reached the halfway point of the season, but that won't prevent the volume on calls for transfers turning up.