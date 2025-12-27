Mikel Arteta Teases Kai Havertz Return After Four Months Out
Mikel Arteta has teased that Kai Havertz could be back on the pitch in Arsenal shirt in “a matter of days,” having missed the last four months with a knee injury.
Havertz, who missed three months last season because of a torn hamstring, hasn’t played since a 30-minute substitute appearance against Manchester United on the opening day of 2025–26.
The German forward suffered his knee problem a few days later, undergoing surgery. A setback earlier this month delayed Havertz’s original expected return, but Arteta is confident his £65 million ($87.9 million) forward won’t be missing very much longer.
“Quite close,” is how the Arsenal boss described the situation surrounding Havertz’s comeback in the build up to Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.
“I think it will be a matter of days if not weeks. Let’s see in the next stage how he responds to that. He’s a player that we’ve missed a lot. A player that brings the team into a different dimension. So, really happy to have him back soon.”
Havertz Return a Timely Boost for Arsenal
Havertz’s absence has been felt. With summer signing Viktor Gyökeres also spending some time on the sidelines this season, it has left Mikel Merino to again fill in up front on occasion. The Spaniard has done well, scoring against Slavia Prague (2), Chelsea and Brentford across a handful of No. 9 starts stretching back to the start of November, but it isn’t a long-term solution.
But the impending return of Havertz, coupled with the sight of Gabriel Jesus back on the pitch in recent weeks, and Gyökeres now regularly starting again following his November layoff, is a big boost for Arsenal at a critical time of the season when depth really starts to matter.
Not only will Havertz provide a boost to the numbers at Arteta’s disposal, he and Jesus could be the healthy competition that Gyökeres needs in order to produce consistently.
The £63.5 million Swede is yet to catch fire in Arsenal shirt. It’s been just three non-penalty goals so far in the Premier League, underscoring the size of the gamble the Gunners took on a player with no top flight experience prior to 2023 and completely unproven in a ‘Top Five’ European league.