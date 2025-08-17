Mikel Arteta Makes Three Major Squad Decisions for Arsenal Opener vs. Man Utd
Arsenal open their Premier League campaign at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Sunday with boss Mikel Arteta making three major decisions across the attack and defence.
The Gunners released their team news ahead of the game as fans pondered which XI the Spaniard would name given how tricky fixtures at the Theatre of Dreams can be. Even more so given Arsenal were stymied last year in a 1–1 draw, a game they trailed until Declan Rice rescued a point. Not to mention, how would Ruben Amorim line up the Red Devils?
Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and marquee signing Viktor Gyökeres were named to the starting lineup after a build-up of debate and discussion. Jakub Kiwior is a notable miss as his future could be up in the air heading toward the summer window shutting. Christian Nørgaard also misses out surprisingly.
Arteta kept most of his lineup as expected: William Saliba and Gabriel in central defence, the expected midfield of Martín Zubimendi, Martin Ødegaard and Rice, plus Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the flanks. Bringing in White might be a sign of Jurriën Timber’s fitness levels after looking uncomfortable at times in their final preseason game against Athletic Bilbao.
Calafiori over Myles Lewis-Skelly might mean more technical quality in the final third, but the latter provides solidity at the back. The Italian struggled to maintain fitness, but his availability might give away Arteta’s hand when it comes to certain games if both are fit for selection.
Finally, Gyökeres gets the opportunity to impress right away. The Swedish striker faces off against his former manager, making his Premier League debut in one of the most anticipated fixtures every year. Gyökeres improved as preseason went on, scoring his first goal in the Emirates Cup. Some thought Kai Havertz might get the nod given he knows the system, scored himself against Bilbao and has seemingly bulked up this summer.
Perhaps Havertz, Lewis-Skelly and Timber get minutes later in the game, but the assessment overall showcases an improved bench which at times hindered the Gunners in previous campaigns. There are options to call on off the bench to change the game if necessary.
Arsenal Lineup vs. Manchester United (4-3-3)
- GK: David Raya
- RB: Ben White
- CB: William Saliba
- CB: Gabriel
- LB: Riccardo Calafiori
- CM: Martin Ødegaard
- CM: Martín Zubimendi
- CM: Declan Rice
- RW: Bukayo Saka
- ST: Viktor Gyökeres
- LW: Gabriel Martinelli
Substitutes: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jurriën Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Cristhian Mosquera, Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz