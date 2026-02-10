‘Already Closer’—Mikel Merino Breaks Silence on Foot Injury Post-Surgery

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has sent a positive message to fans after an operation on the foot injury that is expected to see him miss at least most of the remaining Premier League title race.

Merino suffered a fracture in his right foot during last month’s defeat to Manchester United, briefly raising the possibility of the Gunners signing a midfielder on January Deadline Day.

The Spaniard has now gone under the knife to help heal the problem, telling supporters with a post on Instagram: “Surgery done! Already closer to [being] back.”

Merino added: “Thank you so much to everyone for your messages and love. It really gives me even more energy to face the challenge. Vamos!”

The Arsenal star has had his operation. | Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Although not considered a starter in Arsenal’s strongest team, Merino’s importance to the squad is underlined by his ability to perform different roles. Standing in as an emergency centre forward (again) in November and December produced seven goals and assists.

With the Gunners competing for trophies on four fronts—Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup—in search of a historic Quadruple, Merino was set to play a significant part when it came to squad rotation and serving as cover for other injuries in the run-in.

When Will Mikel Merino Next Play for Arsenal?

Mikel Merino is at risk of not playing again this season. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Speaking about Merino ahead of the surgery, namesake Mikel Arteta did not confirm either way whether Merino might play again before the end of the season.

“Mikel offers something unique in the team but he’s going to be out for four months unfortunately with a very rare injury,” the Arsenal manager said.

“We need to support him, make sure that he’s very connected with the team because he can still add a lot of value to the players and the staff and keep him around.”

Reporting from Spain suggests he might be training again come May, which at least makes it feasible he could make it back on the pitch before the final ball is kicked—Arsenal might still be going until May 30 if they get as far as the Champions League final. Whether Merino would be fit enough to make much impact after several months out, if he is back by then at all, is another issue.

Otherwise, his next match in an Arsenal shirt would come in preseason ahead of 2026–27.

It could also put his 2026 World Cup place with Spain in jeopardy. Merino was part of La Roja’s Euro 2024-winning squad and has been called up—when fully fit—for every squad since the start of 2023, ushered in as part of natural change following the 2022 World Cup.

But not regaining fitness until May or June, potentially as close as a week or two before Spain are due to play their first Group H match against Cape Verde on June 15, is an issue. If Spain manager Luis de la Fuente considers his squad strong enough to cope in the group stage without Merino, selecting him with a view of not playing him until the knockout rounds begin at the end of June is another option.

