Arsenal Learn Mikel Merino Recovery Timeline, Coincides With Crucial Run-In

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is expected to recover from a “very rare” foot injury in time for the final weeks of the season as he plans to undergone surgery on Monday.

The Spain international is thought to be targeting a return in time for this summer’s World Cup. Merino won Euro 2024 with his nation and started La Roja’s final six matches of 2025, racking up half a dozen goals along the way.

However, this recovery timeline, laid out by EFE, would theoretically see Merino get back on the grass in time for May, which could very well prove to be a decisive month for an Arsenal side still chasing four trophies.

Merino’s Return for Arsenal Run-In

Mikel Merino is a potent threat for Arsenal. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Some U.K. bookmakers may already have started paying out bets on Arsenal winning the Premier League title, but Mikel Arteta is not getting ahead of himself. When questioned on the significance of the nine-point gap opened up by Saturday’s victory over Sunderland, the Gunners boss labelled it as “nothing.”

“We still have to win so many games to achieve what we want,” he stressed, a mock sense of weariness in his voice. “So, there’s no focus on that, that’s something else.”

Should Arteta’s reticence come to pass, Merino may be back in time for a crucial set of fixtures. The Gunners have four Premier League matches scheduled in May, three of which are London derbies. Fulham are always tricky customers while West Ham United and Burnley may be fighting for their top-flight survival before the Gunners finish the season at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park.

Arsenal Potential May Fixtures

Date Competition Opponent May 2, 2026 Premier League Fulham (H) May 5/6, 2026 Champions League semi-final second leg TBD May 9, 2026 Premier League West Ham (A) May 16, 2026 FA Cup final TBD May 17, 2026 Premier League Burnley (H) May 24, 2026 Premier League Crystal Palace (A) May 30, 2026 Champions League final TBD

Merino is guaranteed to miss Arsenal’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in March, yet, should the north London outfit reach the same stage of the FA Cup, he would likely be available for the final on May 16.

There is a chance that Merino would even be able to play some role in the Champions League semi-finals—in the event that Arsenal once again make it to that stage of Europe’s premier club competition. The final in Budapest is not until May 30.

Spain’s first World Cup fixture is on June 15 in Atlanta against competition debutants Cape Verde. In the event that Luis de la Fuente is confident his side can find a way past the African minnows and fellow group-stage opponents Saudi Arabia, Merino may not be required until the first-round conclusion with Uruguay on June 27 in Mexico.

Arteta Getting Creative in Merino’s Absence

Arsenal can still win four titles this year. | Getty/Catherine Ivill

Merino was by no means an ever-present in Arteta’s starting XI, but his uniquely physical profile offered the Basque boss a welcome alternative against specific types of opponents. Leeds United and Sunderland, two promoted teams very much willing to take the aerial route towards goal, would have been prime candidates for an outing from Merino.

Without their fleshy wrecking ball, Arsenal still conspired to defeat both sides by an aggregate score of 7–0 over the past two weekends thanks in no small part to the return of Kai Havertz.

While he may have the air of a 19th century archduke about him, the 6'4" Germany international is a towering presence. Arsenal routinely targeted Havertz against these “aggressive and direct” opponents, to use Arteta’s words, bypassing the midfield battle with high balls of their own to the regal forward.

