Milan vs. Arsenal: How to Watch Preseason Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Preseason preparations are well underway, and now’s the time for clubs to venture overseas with the start of the 2025–26 season less than a month away.
Arsenal have typically ventured out to the United States for their summer tours under Mikel Arteta, but they’ve opted to change tack in 2025. Having built up interest across the Atlantic, they’re now hoping to appease supporters from the Far East.
The Gunners will travel to Hong Kong and Singapore for three friendlies before returning home, and they’re facing Italian behemoths AC Milan in their opening friendly of the summer. The Rossoneri are starting the new campaign with a familiar face at the helm in Massimiliano Allegri, and Wednesday’s duel will be the returning manager’s second debut with Milan.
The Italians have so far lost more than they’ve gained this summer, while Arsenal have overseen plenty of change in personnel. Supporters are eager to see fresh faces in action, and there is an array of streaming avenues for the first tussle between these two clubs since 2018.
Here is how to watch Milan vs. Arsenal on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Milan vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Kallang, Singapore
- Venue: Singapore National Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, July 23
- Kick-off time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT
How to Watch Milan vs. Arsenal on TV and Live Stream
The fixture is accessible across the globe, with Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Network streaming Wednesday’s friendly in the United States. Paramount+ is a subscription service which costs $7.99 a month.
Disney+ and ESPN are streaming Milan vs. Arsenal in Mexico. Arsenal.com are also offering the chance for supporters around the world to tune in to all of the club’s summer friendlies for a mere £9.99 ($13.49). The Gunners’ clashes against Milan, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal and Athletic Club will be available, but this price jumps up to £14.99 ($20.24) from 9 a.m. (BST) on Wednesday, July 23.
If you only want to pay to watch Arsenal’s first friendly of the summer against the Rossoneri, the Early Bird package costs £4.99 ($6.74).
What Next for Milan and Arsenal?
We’re less than a month out from the start of the 2025–26 Premier League season, with Arsenal’s preparations continuing with friendlies against domestic rivals Newcastle and Tottenham out in the Far East.
For the first time ever, a North London Derby will be played overseas.
The Gunners then return home at the start of August for two more games, both against Spanish opposition. They first take on Villarreal before hosting Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup eight days before their league opener at Manchester United.
Milan also have two more games on tour, with Liverpool up next before they meet Perth Glory in Australia. They then spend a weekend in England, as they take on Leeds United and Chelsea. Their season starts with a Coppa Italia fixture against Bari on August 17.