MLS 2026 Jersey Reveal: Second Wave Completes Eclectic New Season Drop

Lionel Messi’s reigning MLS Cup champions were among the 13 clubs that had a new jersey for the 2026 season revealed on Wednesday, following the first wave of the drop earlier this week.

After LAFC, LA Galaxy and New England Revolution were included in the first portion of the release, fans of Inter Miami, Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders now get to see fresh kits, created by adidas.

There are no fits-all templates here; each jersey is individually themed for each club.

Seattle Sounders

The nature that surround Seattle is an inspiration. | MLS

Seattle Sounders celebrate the city and the state of Washington with a new primary jersey for 2026, dubbed ‘The Evergreen State Kit’ in honor of the connection to nature. The Sounders will donate up to $50,000 from sales in the first 30 days to the club’s charitable arm: The RAVE Foundation.

Colorado Rapids

This is the ‘Colorful Colorado Kit’ for 2026. | MLS

The new primary Colorado Rapids jersey for 2026 incorporates every color worn by the team since entering MLS as one of the original clubs in 1996. The black base with burgundy stripes also features green, gold, royal blue and sky blue to represent 30 years of history in one design.

Atlanta United

Atlanta ’96 is the focus of attention. | MLS

It is 30 years since the city of Atlanta hosted the centennial edition of the Olympic Games and that historic event is commemorated in Atlanta United’s new community kit. From sharing a color palette with the ’96 Games, to the club crest reimagined in Olympic gold, it evokes strong memories of that magical summer.

Inter Miami CF

‘Presagio’ is the name. | MLS

Dressed to impress in black with this new secondary jersey, Inter Miami say that Presagio “refers to a sign of what is about to be unleashed.” It is a specific energy and an anticipation when the reigning MLS Cup champions arrive in a stadium on the road. “Calm, confident, certain.”

D.C. United

D.C. United leans firmly into an enduring identity. | MLS

The ‘Black-and-Red Kit’ is a classic look for D.C. United, steeped in the club’s history stretching back to the inaugural MLS season in 1996, when the team also became the first-ever MLS Cup champions. But, after finishing last overall in 2025, bouncing back is going to be a challenge.

St Louis CITY SC

St Louis CITY has this jersey for two seasons. | MLS

A new secondary jersey for St Louis CITY is inspired and named for music icon Tina Turner, who moved to the Gateway City at age 16. This is the first adidas collaboration that features a female music artist on a soccer kit and is shimmering gold as a nod to her “electrifying” stage presence.

FC Dallas

A nod to a bygone era. | MLS

FC Dallas are back in bold blue and red horizontal stripes with slimline white piping for the first time since the 1990s, which is why this new design has been called the ‘DNA Kit,’ directly connecting the Texas club from its past to its present and future.

Houston Dynamo

Houston, we ... don’t have a problem. | MLS

Houston Dynamo unveil the ‘Mission Control Kit’ inspired by the city’s central place in space exploration over the decades. The intriguing pattern shows Houston as viewed from space, with an orange pulse intended to represent the passion of the fans.

Toronto FC

A jersey inspired by the Canadian weather. | MLS

Canada, the Great White North. Toronto FC’s new secondary jersey is named ‘The Winter Kit’ for its white base that embodies rain, sleet and snow fans know only too well. A special tag also pays tribute to the club’s 20th season after debuting in MLS in 2007.

FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati celebrate the local landscape. | MLS

‘The Seven Hills Kit’ takes its design from the Seven Hills of Cincinnati. The hills are considered “integral parts of Cincinnati’s identity,” honored by seven vertical orange stripes, featuring peaks. Paired with orange shorts and white socks, it will be the club’s first time wearing that combination.

Real Salt Lake

The 2009 MLS Cup champions have a rugged look. | MLS

Real Sale Lake’s ‘Switchback’ features a pattern embedded with mountain imagery, the type of which are accessible to hikers by the zig-zag switchback trails up steep terrain. After experimenting with stripes, it is the first time an RSL kit includes cobalt hoops, representing the Utah landscape.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Thomas Müller and Co. will be kitted out in a deep blue. | MLS

A new secondary kit for the 2025 MLS Cup runners-up, the design of the ‘Coastal’ jersey focuses on where the Pacific Ocean meets the Rocky Mountains. The “power of the peaks” appears in the cuffs and neck pattern, while a deep coastal blue illustrates the “strength of the Pacific.”

Sporting Kansas City

Steeped in Kansas City culture. | MLS

Several clubs have jerseys inspired by music in 2026 and Sporting Kansas City are another, launching the ‘18th & Vine’ that pays tribute to the city’s Jazz District. With “neon-inspired script, rhythmic patterns and bright, glowing accents” it celebrates the “history, heritage and sound” of jazz in KC.

