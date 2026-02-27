MLS Power Rankings: LAFC Set the Opening Day Standard, San Diego Prove a Point

“MLS is Back” is a moniker many associate with the infamous pandemic tournament from 2020—but in reality it marked the return of Major League Soccer for a 31st season this past weekend, with excitement and interest in the league at an all-time high.

The 2026 campaign is the last full year before a 14-game sprint precedes the switch to a fall-to-spring calendar, bringing MLS in line with all major European leagues ahead for 2027–28.

Featuring more superstar players than ever before, MLS is set to be super competitive this year, with some of the globe’s top players looking to dazzle ahead of the 2026 World Cup starting June.

After an eventful matchday one, here’s Sports Illustrated’s opening week power rankings.

10. Houston Dynamo 🆕

Guilherme netted a brace on his debut with the Houston Dynamo. | Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Houston Dynamo have entered the chat.



After the most aggressive offseason in the Western Conference, the Dynamo got off to a wicked start. While it may not have been the most convincing of victories, they secured all three points with a 2–1 win against the Chicago Fire, thanks to a brace from goals from debutant winger Guilherme.



For any club that comes off making big offseason moves, the need for a fast start from those players is vital—and Houston got that.

9. Charlotte FC 🆕

The Biel 🤝 Zaha connection continues 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cfosBtH01V — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 21, 2026

When you play the first match of the entire season, it’s wise to set expectations for what’s to come with a high-octane display.



Charlotte FC had that honor and, unfortunately, they didn’t deliver on that particular metric. But they did avoid defeat against St. Louis CITY SC at least and can dream of what’s to come from Pep Biel, who scored their goal in a 1–1 draw, Luca de la Torre, Wilfried Zaha and Idan Toklomati in the coming weeks and months.

8. Inter Miami 🆕

Lionel Messi and Miami had a weekend to forget. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Oh boy, this was not a good performance at all from the 2025 MLS Cup champs.



For an Inter Miami side that proclaimed it wanted to not only defend that crown but also win the Concacaf Champions Cup and other trophies in 2026, losing 3–0 to a much better LAFC side should be cause for concern.



This wasn’t a bad night for Miami either. In many ways, they played to many of the characteristics that showed well for them last season, and it simply was not good enough against an overwhelming LAFC side.



Part of that could be the lack of preseason matches the Herons played, seeing the pitch just three times compared to most clubs that play between five and seven matches.



Yet, it’s still too early to panic. With Lionel Messi, Gérman Berterame, Rodrigo De Paul and more, this is a team that will figure it out—it might just take a little while, given the tactical shift to pull Messi away from the striker role he thrived in through 2025.

7. Red Bull New York 🆕

17-year-old Julian Hall (center) scored a brace to open the season. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Welcome to the world of MLS managers, Michael Bradley!



The former USMNT star and MLS Cup champion with Toronto FC led Red Bull New York to a 2–1 win over Orlando City on opening day, orchestrating his team to a whopping 22 shots and 4.64 xG, led by two goals from 17-year-old Julian Hall.



Not only did Hall show well with clinical finishes inside the six-yard box, but RBNY saw stellar performances across the board, led by their young talents. 16-year-old midfielder Adri Mehmeti grabbed an assist, and the club set a record for the most teenagers played in a season-opening game when 17-year-old Tanner Rosborough took the pitch off the bench in the 87th minute.



There have been mixed expectations for Bradley’s group this season, but if the first weekend tells us anything, it’s that he has immense faith in the players he coached to an MLS Next Pro title in 2025 and knows how to set up a team for overwhelming attacking pressure.

6. Seattle Sounders 🆕

Paul Rothrock starred for Seattle after coming off the bench. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

For a city known as the capital of grunge music, it’s perfectly acceptable that the rock star show continues. Of course, we’re talking about the Paul Rothrock rock star tour, 2026 edition.



After starring through 2025 as an MLS and Seattle cult hero, Rothrock kept up his form to start 2026, coming into the match early as an injury substitute to fellow homegrown talent, Jordan Morris, who left the match after a non-contact injury.



Rothrock, 27, had a goal and two shots and was vital in creating four scoring opportunities in the 2–0 win over the Rapids. Seattle will no doubt hope Morris isn’t out for long, though—these two together could be pivotal moving forwards.

5. FC Cincinnati 🆕

FC Cincinnati brought stellar vibes to TQL Stadium to start the 2026 season. | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

A goal from star striker Kévin Denkey is a perfect start. An injury to key midfielder Evander? Not so much.



Their best player on the night may not have been either, though—instead, right winger Ender Echenique stood out with four touches in the attacking area, as well as five defensive contributions. For manager Pat Noonan and the Gary Lions, the hope is that the Venezuelan can maintain more consistency.



As for Evander, reports suggest he avoided major injury, but that’s no doubt a concern heading into next week’s clash. So is his future with the club, given the struggles he’s had creating chances for Denkey.

4. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 🆕

Thomas Müller (below) helped lead Vancouver Whitecaps to a season-opening win with a goal from AZ Jackson (above). | | Elizabeth Ruiz/Getty Images

Burdened by the looming threat of potential relocation and with fans unfurling a banner that read: “The club means so much to so many, the Whitecaps belong in Vancouver,” ahead of kickoff, the Whitecaps got back to winning ways in their first home match since the dramatic Western Conference semifinal win against LAFC last season.



While a 1–0 victory against Real Salt Lake won’t inspire much, it saw them secure a vital three points and new signing AZ Jackson found the back of the net. At the same time, Thomas Müller lived up to a pre-game promise that the club would win the match.



Manager Jesper Sørensen’s side should be relatively happy with the outcome. Still, there will be some concern over some positioning choices from goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, as well as striker Brian White’s struggle to get into high-percentage scoring opportunities.

3. Nashville SC 🆕

Sam Surridge scored in both MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup action this week. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

So, the highly anticipated trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, and new signing Cristian Espinoza is good—like, really good. Add in 21-year-old Costa Rican winger Warren Madrigal, and this team looks like a legitimate MLS Cup contender.



Maybe that is too high praise for dismantling the New England Revolution 4–1 on opening weekend, but B.J. Callaghan has this team in peak form already. They could run roughshod on the Eastern Conference, especially with Miami’s inauspicious start.



Teams across MLS are going to have plenty of night terrors preparing to shut out this side.

2. San Diego FC 🆕

Onni Valakari scored one of the five San Diego FC goals in a massive win over CF Montréal. | Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

When incoming first-year students head into American universities, there’s often a “state of wonder” discussed amongst the cohorts. For San Diego FC, last season saw them as the ambivalent freshman, with no real sense of how difficult things could be—they were flying without the weight of expectation. This season, having finished atop the Western Conference, they’re looking to avoid the infamous sophomore slump.



Led by manager Mikey Varas, San Diego put in an unrelenting effort against a dismal CF Montréal, showing that the first season’s success was more than just a flash in the pan.



While their task was made easier by Tomás Avilés’s red card in the 50th minute, they’ve set themselves up well for the rest of the season having not only their MLS opening weekend win but a Concacaf Champions Cup first round victory over Liga MX giants, Pumas UNAM.

1. LAFC 🆕

Son Heung-min (left) and Denis Bouanga led the way against Inter Miami. | Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Could the opening weekend have gone any better for LAFC? Taking on their first match under manager Marc Dos Santos, they dominated Inter Miami for the entire 90 minutes, winning 3–0 with goals from David Martínez, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz.



Not only did the Black and Gold dominate, none of the 29 teams looked anywhere near as cohesive or fit. Whatever Dos Santos is doing with this group already has been exceptional—if there was a spot higher than No. 1, they’d be there.

