MLS Predictions: Miami, Whitecaps, Union Look for Fast Starts to 2026

MLS is back! For the final time under the current calendar, Major League Soccer kicks off a new season this weekend, lifting the curtain on the league's 31st season.

Every team will open the 34-game regular season schedule this week, with 13 matches on Saturday headlined by Inter Miami's visit to LAFC at the Los Angeles Coliseum, before two matches on Sunday complete the opening week slate.

Next time a new season starts, we’ll be talking about the short 14-game 2027 campaign, which will transition into the new schedule which will run from July through May, starting with the 2027–28 season.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated feels opening weekend of MLS will pan out.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Charlotte FC

Wilfried Zaha played in AFCON through the offseason. | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Headlined by Wilfried Zaha and the full purchase of creative attacker Pep Biel, Charlotte FC is looking to contend in 2026 under manager Dean Smith. While they open their campaign on the road to St. Louis CITY, they should be heavily favored against Yoann Damet’s managerial debut and St. Louis’ lack of attacking firepower.

Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 1–3 Charlotte FC

FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United

Kévin Denkey headlines FC Cincinnati's bout with Atlanta United. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati are two teams with silverware dreams at the start of every season. For Atlanta, that would mean a massive bounce-back after a dismal 2025, while Cincinnati seeks a return to Eastern Conference dominance and more success in the MLS Cup playoffs.

This match will feature plenty of talent, including two of the most expensive incoming transfers in the 2024–25 offseason, with each of Atlanta's Emmanuel Latte Lath and Cincinnati’s Kévin Denkey seeking more consistency in attacking production in 2026.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–2 Atlanta United

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union

Tai Baribo takes on his former club in his D.C. United debut. | MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

How fitting it is that the Philadelphia Union will meet D.C. United on the opening weekend of the season, after the two sides completed one of the most expensive inter-league cash-for-player transfers in league history this offseason.

Tai Baribo, who D.C. acquired for $4 million, scored 19 goals across all competitions for Philadelphia in their Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign last season and now suits up for the side from the capital. Meanwhile, his former side looks to move forward with structure and a hopeful young team under manager Bradley Carnell.

It’s also the current team from the American capital against the city of the nation’s founders, kicking off the season in the 250th year of the United States.

Prediction: D.C. United 1–1 Philadelphia Union

Orlando City vs. Red Bull New York

Michael Bradley (left) led Red Bull New York II to the MLS Next Pro championship in 2025. | Red Bull New York

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

This one used to be a South American goalkeeping matchup of Carlos Coronel and Pedro Gallese, but things change quickly in MLS. This season, the Orlando vs. Red Bull New York matchup features a North American goalkeeper rivalry, with Canadian international Maxime Crépeau set for his Lions debut and former USMNT backstop Ethan Horvath taking the reins between the sticks for New York.

At the same time, this marks the MLS managerial debut of former USMNT star Michael Bradley, who took over on the New York touchline from Sandro Schwarz this offseason.

With the new goalkeepers and new coaching outlook, this match could have plenty of unexpected factors. At the end of the day, we’ll go with New York getting a nice new manager bump to start 2026.

Prediction: Orlando City 1–2 Red Bull New York

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake

Thomas Müller struck a confident tone with Vancouver Whitecaps after arriving in 2025. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver Whitecaps are back on the pitch for the first time since losing the 2025 MLS Cup to Inter Miami. They look very different, too, no longer having talismanic winger Ali Ahmed rushing down the wing, changing their tactical outlook even with Germany’s all-time trophies leader, Thomas Müller, likely starting in attacking midfield.

Fresh off extending 2025 MLS Manager of the Year finalist Jesper Sørensen, they also have already gotten a chance to sharpen their competitive edge, having played to a scoreless Concacaf Champions Cup draw midweek against C.S. Cartaginés.

For Real Salt Lake, this season starts with the goal of consistency. Can Diego Luna bring what he showed in 2025 and continue to develop? After spending 2025 on loan at FC Cincinnati, can Lukas Engel solidify the defense following his move from English Championship side Middlesbrough? There are plenty of questions to be answered.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–1 Real Salt Lake

Austin FC vs. Minnesota United

Facundo Torres will look to crack Uruguay's World Cup roster with impressive performances with Austin FC. | Courrtesy of Austin FC

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

2026 presents a new era for both these clubs. For Austin FC, it’s the return of Brandon Vázquez and the introduction of Uruguay World Cup hopeful Facundo Torres, while for Minnesota United, it's a move away from the committed counter-pressing soccer they were inflexible about in 2025.

Austin has a much better outlook coming into this game. They’ll have all their talents, including Vázquez, Torres and Canadian international winger Jayden Nelson, while taking on a Minnesota side making their debut under manager Cameron Knowles and likely without star signing James Rodríguez, who has not yet received his clearance to work in the United States.

Prediction: Austin FC 3–1 Minnesota United

FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC

Djordje Mihailovic will be a big piece of Toronto FC's hopes in 2026. | Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Toronto FC enter the 2026 season with plenty of hope, having Djorde Mihailovic for his first full campaign in the Big Smoke, as well as the acquisition of USMNT striker Josh Sargent for a club-record fee from Norwich City FC.

While Sargent won’t play in this one, expect to see the debut of Walker Zimmerman at the back after he joined from Nashville SC, as well as Brazilian left back Matheus Pereira, who was acquired from Portuguese side Santa Clara through the winter.

Taking on FC Dallas won’t be a simple task, but even the attacking force that is Petar Musa might not be able to secure a home victory for the Texas side.

Prediction: FC Dallas 0–1 Toronto FC

Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire

Mateusz Bogusz returns to MLS from Liga MX with a rejuvenated Houston Dynamo squad. | Courtesy of Houston Dynamo

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Houston Dynamo did what the Chicago Fire so badly wanted to do this offseason—they added superstars.

After missing the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs, the Dynamo went out and signed Brazilian forward Guilherme from Santos in the Brazilian Serie A, as well as Mateusz Bogusz from Liga MX’s Cruz Azul, after he previously found immense MLS success with LAFC.

While Chicago should have a strong outlook in the second season under manager Gregg Berhalter, with the introduction of South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and former Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod, they still lack that superstar firepower.

Maybe they’re just waiting for Robert Lewandowski.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1–1 Chicago Fire

Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution

Cristian Espinoza will make his MLS debut for Nashville SC this weekend. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC got the 2026 competitive schedule started with a 2–0 win over Canadian Premier League champions Atlético Ottawa in the Concacaf Champions Cup earlier this week and they looked pretty good doing it.

Their second goal in that one, featuring a quick buildup play and transition, hinted at what could come this season, with the duo of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge becoming a potent trio with the introduction of Cristian Espinoza, who led MLS in key passes in 2025.

They face a New England Revolution side making its debut under Marko Mitrović, who will be coaching his first fully professional men’s game with a team that didn’t add much after a disheartening 2025.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3–0 New England Revolution

LAFC vs. Inter Miami

Son Heung-min will take on Lionel Messi for the first time in MLS. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The showcase game of the weekend, this will be the first time Son Heung-min faces off against Lionel Messi in MLS, taking center stage in a clash that also features superstars Denis Bouanga, Stephen Eustàquio, Germán Berterame, Rodrigo De Paul and more.

With the focus of over 70,000 fans expected at the LA Coliseum and the LAFC managerial debut for Marc Dos Santos, there should be plenty to learn from this match. At the same time, it’s the second game of LAFC’s season after they showed well in a 6–1 trouncing win over Honduras side Real España in Concacaf Champions Cup action midweek.

Regardless of how this plays out, there will be goals and it should be plenty of fun.

Prediction: LAFC 2–2 Inter Miami

Portland Timbers vs. Columbus Crew

Diego Rossi leads Columbus Crew into the 2026 MLS season. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

To start the first MLS season since 2011 without Darlington Nagbe, the schedule makers give us a clash of his two most prominent former clubs as the Portland Timbers welcome Columbus Crew to Providence Park to kick off the 2026 campaign.

The Timbers have sorted out their goalkeeping situation and have fully committed to James Pantemis between the sticks, but will have to figure out their midfield outlook after losing David Ayala to Inter Miami. Meanwhile, the Crew could see the debut of former FC Barcelona star midfielder André Gomes, who could be a threat alongside Diego Rossi.

It’s a fun matchup and Nagbe should be there too, given that the Crew named him as an individual development coach for the 2026 season on Friday.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–1 Columbus Crew

San Diego FC vs. CF Montréal

Anders Dreyer hopes to repeat his outstanding 2025 season. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

San Diego FC mesmerized with their success in their inaugural season, topping the Western Conference and getting starring play from relatively unknown players, including Anders Dreyer, who went on to win the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year award.

Back for a second year under manager Mikey Varas, there’s plenty of hope they can have a repeat performance, even after parting ways with the divisive tenure of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano this offseason.

While they still lack a pure striker, the addition of Lewis Morgan from Red Bull New York should allow for some more attacking flexibility and with that, they should be able to pick up all three points against a CF Montréal side that looks destined for the bottom of the table.

Prediction: San Diego FC 4–0 CF Montréal

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City

Timo Werner is the most signficant signing in the MLS history of the San Jose Earthquakes. | Courtesy of San Jose Earthquakes

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The San Jose Earthquakes look very different in their second season under manager Bruce Arena, but are potentially an improved team after adding former Bundesliga and Premier League striker Timo Werner as an offseason star acquisition.

While it will take some adjusting to move on from Cristian Espinoza, Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez, the pathway forward is clear for the Earthquakes.

This weekend should be fairly straightforward as well, facing a Sporting Kansas City side that only has 20 players—four of whom are goalkeepers—under an MLS contract for the start of the campaign.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2–1 Sporting Kansas City

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC

Marco Reus will look to lead LA Galaxy's efforts without Riqui Puig in 2026. | Courtesy of LA Galaxy

Date : Sunday, Feb. 22

: Sunday, Feb. 22 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

The LA Galaxy got their 2026 season started with an underwhelming 1–1 draw against Panama’s San Miguelito in midweek Concacaf Champions Cup action and will seek a quick bounce back against New York City FC.

For both these teams, the key part of the story is who is not available to start the season, or likely for much of the year. Just like 2025, the Galaxy forge ahead without Riqui Puig, while their Eastern Conference foes won’t be able to turn to offensive juggernaut Alonso Martínez as he also recovers from a knee injury.

With neither side offering much in the way of attacking firepower, fans could be in store for a relatively quiet Sunday showdown.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–1 New York City FC

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids

Cristian Roldan hopes to start the 2026 season in strong form with eyes on the USMNT’s World Cup roster. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, Feb. 22

: Sunday, Feb. 22 Time: 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT

The Seattle Sounders are looking to start 2026 on a high note, taking on the Colorado Rapids in their first match under their new manager, former Tottenham Hotspur assistant Matt Wells.

Led by Crisitan Roldan’s efforts to crack the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup, expect intensity from the start, as well as the potential debuts of new signings Hassani Dotson, Nikola Petković and Ryan Sailor.

For Seattle, winning is always the standard and expectation and against a less-than-settled Rapids side, they’ll hope to get a quick start on that for 2026 this weekend.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3–0 Colorado Rapids

