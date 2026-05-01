MLS Predictions: Reus vs. Muller, Florida Derby and More for Matchday 11

The 2026 MLS season forges ahead as it approaches the one-third mark and nears a lengthy break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

While the most significant storyline remains the future of the Vancouver Whitecaps, with the club currently linked to a relocation to Las Vegas, competition moves along with a 15-match slate to start May, including 13 games on Saturday and two on Sunday. It is also expected that several Save The Caps banners and protests will be on display across the league.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated predicts for the 11th matchday of MLS in 2026.

Jump to:

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Josh Sargent looks to bring Toronto FC back to winning ways. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Toronto FC’s seven-game undefeated streak came to an end with a 2–1 loss to Atlanta United last week, and things only get more difficult as the Reds welcome the MLS-leading San Jose Earthquakes to BMO Field. It will be a strong contest, highlighted by the star striker battle of San Jose’s Timo Werner—up to four goals and five assists in seven games—and Toronto’s Josh Sargent, who has two goals and an assist in 492 minutes.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2–4 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders

Jacob Bartlett’s Sporting Kansas City has struggled immensely in 2026. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Sporting Kansas City are up to five losses in a row and have scored just three times in that spell, dropping the last two games to Vancouver and Chicago by a combined scoreline of 8–0, which might actually be flattering. They’re back at Sporting Park this weekend, facing a punishing Seattle Sounders attack, USMNT World Cup hopeful Cristian Roldan and leading scorer, Paul Rothrock.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–4 Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

Diego Luna is making a final effort to crack the USMNT World Cup roster. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Real Salt Lake were flying high with three wins in four games, but have since lost back-to-back contests and will hope this weekend’s home date against the Portland Timbers sparks their return to form. It’s down to the final weeks for Diego Luna and Zavier Gozo to push for the USMNT’s World Cup squad, while the rest of the team looks to shut down Kevin Kelsy’s newfound form that has seen him score two goals in three games for the Timbers.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2–2 Portland Timbers

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are still searching for a first win at Nu Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT

The second Florida Derby of the season is on Saturday, with Inter Miami welcoming Orlando City to Nu Stadium for the first time. It’s the Herons’ fourth home game this season, and they are on the hunt for a first win in front of their supporters, after draws against Austin FC, Red Bull New York and the New England Revolution. After a 4–2 Miami win in the first derby of the year, could Saturday’s clash see as many goals?

Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 Orlando City

Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal

Prince Owusu is contending for the Golden Boot on an underwhelming CF Montréal. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Atlanta United snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over Toronto FC on the road last week, and the Five Stripes will look to find back-to-back victories against Canadian opponents this weekend. Montréal enters with plenty of confidence, coming off two wins against Red Bull New York and New York City FC, buoyed by impressive goal-scoring from Prince Owusu, who has six goals and three assists in nine appearances.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1–1 CF Montréal

Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United

James Rodríguez impressed in his first MLS start last weekend. | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

With back-to-back wins, the Columbus Crew might have found their stride in MLS under new manager Henrik Rydström. Yet, it won’t be easy this weekend, taking on a Minnesota United side with four wins in five games, while the only loss saw James Rodríguez make his first start and impress in a dominant, but eventually disappointing, effort to LAFC.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2–1 Minnesota United

New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC

Carles Gil remains the cornerstone piece on the New England Revolution. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Carles Gil remains an underrated quality in MLS, even as other stars have flocked to the league in recent seasons. The New England Revolution talisman helped secure a 1–1 draw against Inter Miami last weekend, and enters this weekend’s clash against Charlotte FC with goal contributions in each of his last three outings. Back at home, he and the Revolution look to extend the undefeated streak to seven games against a Charlotte side that has lost its last two.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2–1 Charlotte FC

Red Bull New York vs. FC Dallas

Julian Hall and Red Bull New York are looking to return to winning ways. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Red Bull New York began the season in incredible form, but have now gone four games without a win, including two losses in that spell to FC Cincinnati and CF Montréal. As impressive as the young stars have been, led by Julian Hall, finding more consistency will be vital. They fell 3–1 in the U.S. Open Cup to rivals New York City FC midweek, and will need to bounce back against Petar Musa’s FC Dallas.

Prediction: Red Bull New York 2–2 FC Dallas

Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC

Sam Surridge leads the MLS goalscoring race with nine goals. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The vibes have shifted for Nashville SC this week, with Concacaf Champions Cup dreams now on edge after a 1–0 loss in the first leg of the semifinals to Liga MX’s Tigres UANL. Yet, they remain atop the Eastern Conference and are riding a three-game MLS win streak heading into their visit to the last-place Philadelphia Union. Expect manager B.J. Callaghan to rotate his squad again, looking ahead to the second leg against Tigres, but it should be enough to find another win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0–3 Nashville SC

Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati

Hugo Cuypers has enjoyed impressive form in 2025 and 2026. | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

It’s a good time to be a Chicago Fire FC supporter, seeing a team that throttled Sporting Kansas City 5–0 last week for a fifth game undefeated and fourth win in that run. Led by Hugo Cuypers and Philip Zinckernagel, thriving under Gregg Berhalter’s tutelage, the Fire head to Cincinnati this week with hopes of continuing strong form. Yet, it won’t be so simple, with impressive form from Evander, Pavel Bucha and Kévin Denkey to lead FC Cincinnati.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 3–3 FC Cincinnati

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids

Rafael Navarro has been critical for the Colorado Rapids in 2026. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Colorado Rapids are facing a crisis. After an impressive start under new manager Matt Wells, the club have found no consistency in results and have just one win in the last five games. Amid the recent struggles, star goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been at fault for several goals against, making it a challenge for Rob Holding and the backline. The Houston Dynamo will be another strong test, but Rafael Navarro and Paxten Aaronson should be able to help them secure a point.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–2 Colorado Rapids

San Diego FC vs. LAFC

Anders Dreyer and San Diego FC are hoping to return to form at Snapdragon Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

LAFC doesn’t want to be playing this match, with manager Marc Dos Santos lashing out that he would have liked schedule adjustments to focus on the Concacaf Champions Cup. The Black and Gold beat Deportivo Toluca 2–1 in the first leg of the semifinal, but now, they will face a stiff test in the upcoming second leg. As such, expect a heavily rotated LAFC squad to visit the struggling San Diego side, which is reeling from a five-game losing skid.

Prediction: San Diego FC 2–1 LAFC

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller leads the red-hot Whitecaps against the LA Galaxy. | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps begin a lengthy road spell, with eight straight away games due to the World Cup, meaning the next home match won't be until August 1 against LAFC. While much of the focus has been on their unclear future off the pitch, the team continues to thrive, sitting with eight wins in nine games and second in the Western Conference. Eyes will be on Thomas Müller’s clash with LA Galaxy’s Marco Reus, with additional focus on Brian White’s Golden Boot race, sitting on eight goals, one behind league-leading Sam Surridge.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2–3 Vancouver Whitecaps

New York City FC vs. D.C. United

New York City FC struggles to produce outside of Nicolás Fernández. | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, May 3

: Sunday, May 3 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

After a thrilling start to 2026, things have gotten difficult for New York City FC now amid a six-game winless run heading into this weekend’s clash against D.C. United. Still led by Nicolás Fernández and Maxi Moralez, manager Pascal Jansen’s group looks to snap their skid against a D.C. United side that earned their first win in six games over Orlando City last time out.

Prediction: New York City FC 0–0 D.C. United

Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Facundo Torres has been key for Austin FC this season. | Daniel Jefferson-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, May 3

: Sunday, May 3 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

The week wraps up with a Western Conference clash between Austin FC and St. Louis CITY SC, with the potential of Los Verdes welcoming Owen Wolff back to the lineup, alongside Myrto Uzuni and Facundo Torres. While the Texas side hasn’t been exceptional, it should have enough to prevail against a St. Louis side that has just one win in nine games.

Prediction: Austin FC 3–0 St. Louis CITY SC

MLS Predictions: Matchday 11

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, May 2 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes 2–4 Saturday, May 2 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders 1–4 Saturday, May 2 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers 2–2 Saturday, May 2 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Orlando City 3–1 Saturday, May 2 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal 1–1 Saturday, May 2 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United 2–1 Saturday, May 2 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC 2–1 Saturday, May 2 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. FC Dallas 2–2 Saturday, May 2 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC 0–3 Saturday, May 2 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati 3–3 Saturday, May 2 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids 2–2 Saturday, May 2 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. LAFC 2–1 Saturday, May 2 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 2–3 Sunday, May 3 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT New York City FC vs. D.C. United 0–0 Sunday, May 3 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC 3–0

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC