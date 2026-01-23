MLS Reveals Signficant Transfer Window Adjustment Ahead of 2026 Season

MLS is making the first shift towards aligning with Europe, introducing an extended transfer window for 2026 ahead of the 2027 shift to a flipped schedule, which will see the season play at the same time as Europe’s top competitions.

The summer transfer window for 2026 has been extended, matching it with major European leagues for the first time, the league announced on Thursday. The summer window will now close on Sept. 2, after previously closing on Aug. 21 in 2025 and Aug. 14 in 2024.

At the same time, all 30 teams will now operate within the same windows for the first time, as FIFA has permitted CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps to adopt the U.S. Soccer transfer window schedule rather than one governed by Canada Soccer.

As such, the league will now be able to take more significant swings at star players in the summer, after the likes of Son Heung-min, Thomas Müller and Rodrigo De Paul came to MLS in the 2025 summer window.

The league has also shifted the winter window, shortening it from Jan. 26 to Mar. 26, allowing teams to make final roster adjustments ahead of the Feb. 21 opening matchday and throughout the first month of the campaign.

Every club must be roster compliant to the league’s salary cap, Designated Player and U22 Initiative rules, among others, by 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 20, ahead of the start of the season. Clubs will not be able to make any moves after the Oct. 9 roster freeze ahead of the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.

Movement Within MLS Improves

David Ayala joined Inter Miami on a cash trade from the Portland Timbers. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Among the announcements ahead of the 2026 season, MLS removed the limits on cash trades within the league. Announced as a more traditional cash-for-player transfer method between MLS clubs, teams were limited to two players in and two players out in 2025, but will now have the flexibility to spend freely within the league’s 30 clubs.

MLS also removed age limits on loan deals within the league, which had previously held up options for veteran players seeking greater opportunities.

While every team has already signed several players ahead of the 2026 campaign, no new players have been registered, as they are unable to play in official competitions until the official opening of the transfer window.

Seven MLS teams will kick off official competition with the Concacaf Champions Cup ahead of the 2026 regular season opening, with all new signings likely eligible to play in the first round of the continental competition, which begins on Feb. 3.

