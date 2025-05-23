MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 15
It might not be Rivalry Week in MLS anymore, but some familiar foes match up in this weekend's games across Matchday 15 on Saturday and Sunday. Which teams could come out on top in each contest? With another 15-game slate, Sports Illustrated FC predicts the results of each matchup.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–1 FC Dallas
Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas have both been in slowed down recently, but look to return to the win column. Dallas won’t be as rested though, having played a midweek U.S. Open Cup match, where they fell to the New York Red Bulls in penalty kicks.
San Diego FC vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: San Diego FC 2–3 LA Galaxy
San Diego FC opened up their existence with a 2–0 win over the LA Galaxy back on Feb. 23. Since then, San Diego have put up 24 points and seven wins to sit third in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Galaxy are in the midst of a historic winless run, sitting last in MLS on four points in 14 games with zero wins.
Marco Reus is in form, though. It’s a slight derby match, and LA might have some confidence after an El Tráfico draw last week, so that’s our pick here.
Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–4 Columbus Crew SC
After such a fun start to the season and the Wilfried Zaha era, it’s dire times for Charlotte FC. They enter on a six-game MLS losing skid and come up against a Columbus Crew side that should be able to dominate the entire match.
D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: D.C. United 1–2 New York Red Bulls
It’s not MLS Rivalry Week anymore, but D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls rekindle their Atlantic Cup derby this weekend. Both teams won midweek to advance to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, so expect some tired legs in this one.
CF Montréal vs. LAFC
Prediction: CF Montréal 1-5 LAFC
Things can’t get much worse for CF Montréal. After losing the Canadian Classique 6–1 to Toronto FC last weekend, they started a first-choice lineup midweek and lost to Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League in the Voyageurs Cup.
It’s a disaster in Montréal, and LAFC should have a fun night.
Orlando City SC vs. Portland Timbers
Prediction: Orlando City SC 2–0 Portland Timbers
Pedro Gallese and Orlando City SC have been as strong as it comes defensively, and are riding high after a 3–0 win over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF last weekend. With the resurgence of Luis Muriel, Marco Pašalič and Martin Ojeda, the Lions should take this one
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3–1 Inter Miami CF
The Philadelphia Union are thriving with MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo and strong play from across the roster under head coach Bradley Carnell. They lost to Inter Miami earlier in the year, but with Messi’s side going through struggles, the Union should be able to secure three points on the weekend.
Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC
Prediction: Toronto FC 2–2 Nashville SC
“The Jacob Shaffelburg Bowl,” some might call it. Nashville’s Canadian international Jacob Shaffelburg, nicknamed the “Tennessee Waterslide,” returns to face his former club in what should be a pretty wide-open and entertaining matchup.
Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0–0 New England Revolution
Both Sporting KC and the New England Revolution failed to score last week, and that trend might continue. They both rank in the bottom half of the league in goals scored this season, and each struggle to generate many chances despite having solid strikers in Dejan Joveljić and Leonardo Campana.
Minnesota United vs. Austin FC
Prediction: Minnesota United 3–0 Austin FC
Minnesota United won’t hold much of the ball, as they usually do, but the strike partnership of Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah should be able to catch Austin FC’s backline out. Austin will get chances, but will they be able to finish?
Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2–0 St. Louis CITY SC
The Colorado Rapids might not be an MLS Cup contender in 2025, but they will look to take advantage of a St. Louis CITY SC side that has failed to win a match in its last ten games under first-year head coach Olof Mellberg.
Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have picked up a draw in their last two MLS matches, but will be seeking a confidence-boosting win at altitude before making their way to Mexico City to take on Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup Final next weekend.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3–1 Houston Dynamo
Both teams have some fun in attack, but the San Jose Earthquakes have thrived at home recently. The battles between Cristian Espinoza and Jack McGlynn should be fun, but expect another big offensive night for Bruce Arena’s Earthquakes.
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Prediction: New York City FC 1–1 Chicago Fire FC
Two teams that have been linked with Kevin De Bruyne, both will show exactly why they need a new creative midfielder when they match up on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Atlanta United 2–2 FC Cincinnati
Kévin Denkey and Emmanuel Latte Lath broke transfer records in the offseason when they came to MLS, but only Denkey has been impressive so far. Atlanta United are reeling, and meet up with an FC Cincinnati team still trying to find a consistent identity; despite their run of good form.