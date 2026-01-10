‘A Far Dream’—MLS Teen-Phenom Cavan Sullivan Reveals Lofty USMNT Goal
The Philadelphia Union’s 16-year-old midfielder Cavan Sullivan hopes to “get a [U.S.] men’s national team call-up” in 2026 as he enters his third professional season and second in MLS.
In 2024, Sullivan became the youngest player ever to play in an MLS match, coming on as a substitute against the New England Revolution at 14 years and 293 days old, breaking Freddy Adu’s previous record of 14 years and 306 days in 2004.
At the same time, Sullivan became the youngest athlete to appear in a match in a major professional league in the United States.
He has since played 224 minutes across 14 regular-season MLS appearances and is still working towards his first goal contribution. Yet he has impressed in MLS Next Pro, scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists in 32 regular-season games for Philadelphia Union 2.
Despite being in the early stages of his career, set to turn 17 in September, he hopes to earn a senior USMNT call-up in 2026, after previously impressing at the U15, U17 and U18 levels.
“I’m just going to say it. I hope for a flying start in MLS and maybe I get a men’s national team call-up,” Sullivan told CBS Sports.
“A lot of people think that’s a far dream. I probably said this last year. But that’s what I’m pushing for... A lot of work is going to go into the preseason and hopefully I can make my impact in MLS right away.”
Should he earn a USMNT call and appear before he turns 17, he would become one of eight players to represent the Stars and Stripes at 16 years old or younger. The youngest ever was goalkeeper Louis Menges at 16 years and 17 days in the 1904 Olympic final in St. Louis, where the USMNT lost 7–0.
In the modern era, Adu holds the record as the youngest to appear for the USMNT, at 16 years, seven months and 20 days.
If he does earn a call-up, it will likely come in the fall when the Concacaf Nations League resumes and a new World Cup cycle begins after the 2026 tournament.
Sullivan's Biggest Year Looms
The 2026 MLS season is critical for Sullivan. He is still expected to balance time with the Union’s MLS side and Union 2, but needs to take a step toward becoming a regular MLS contributor to live up to his lofty expectations and match the previous young stars in MLS.
Once he turns 18, he is poised to move to English Premier League side Manchester City. In the fall, he joined the City Academy for friendly matches and several sessions, giving him a taste of what is to come.
Should he wish to get to that level, he will need to improve his contributions. The last notable MLS player to agree to an 18-year-old pre-contract with a major European club was Alphonso Davies, who managed eight goals and 11 assists in 31 games in his final season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC before joining Bayern Munich in 2018.
“[I’m] eager for more and just ready to get out there,” Sullivan added. “Manchester City is a great club with fantastic people and I’m thankful that they put their trust in me and have signed me. So the future is exciting and I can’t wait to go there when I’m 18.
“But, obviously, there’s so much work to do here in the MLS and here in Philadelphia, and I think it’s a great place to develop and 2026 is a big year.”