Trophies, Trebles, Tears of Joy: Mohamed Salah’s Best Moments at Liverpool

Most players spend their entire careers chasing one truly iconic moment. Mohamed Salah simply can’t relate to such mere mortals.

Liverpool’s Egyptian king has enjoyed countless such moments across his glittering nine-year spell with the club, arriving as an expensive Chelsea failure in 2017 and leaving as one of the Reds’ all-time legends at the end of the current season.

Tears will be shed when Salah bids farewell to Liverpool supporters, but what will last forever is the unbelievable memories he’s given them. Few can claim to have had such a transformative impact on red half of Merseyside.

Here are some of Salah’s best moments for Liverpool.

Puskás Award Winner

Salah had been branded a ‘one-season wonder’ by rival supporters following his extraordinary debut campaign with the Reds, but the winger emphatically silenced doubters in the years to come.

One of the most memorable moments of an exceptional first year with Liverpool, which saw Salah score a career-high 44 goals across the term, came in the Merseyside derby. A stalemate at Anfield in December 2017 was lit up by an astonishing solo goal from the forward, who showcased his strength and precision as he netted an absolute peach.

While Salah’s effort almost certainly wasn’t the worthy winner, the strike against Everton clinched him the FIFA Puskás Award. Regardless of its unfortunate competitors for the prize, there can be no denying that the Egyptian’s effort was still astonishing.

Etihad Delight

Salah’s debut term ended without silverware, but his terrific displays did help Liverpool reach the infamous Loris Karius Champions League final. Up until that disastrous night against Real Madrid in Kyiv, Salah had been utterly unstoppable.

There were many iconic moments en route to the showpiece event, his stunning performance against Roma in the semifinal first leg at Anfield deserving of an honorable mention, but Salah’s dinked equalizer at the Etihad Stadium in the previous round saw Liverpool dump out the runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Three goals ahead from the first meeting, the Reds rallied after conceding early in the second leg in Manchester to claim a brilliant victory. While not the most glamoros goal of his career, Salah’s effort more or less sealed Liverpool’s semifinal berth.

Chelsea Wonder Strike

OHHH MYYYY 🤩🤤



One year ago today, @MoSalah netted this absolute stunner vs @ChelseaFC 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mq3DuLAYtk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2020

Liverpool might have just come up short in their Premier League title bid in 2018–19, coming second despite losing just one game and finishing with 97 points, but Salah still produced an astonishing campaign with Jürgen Klopp’s Reds.

There were many highlights, but Salah’s best strike undoubtedly came against former employers Chelsea in the closing stages of the season. Having just seen Sadio Mané put the Reds ahead, Salah decided to one-up his fellow winger with a stupendous worldie.

Collecting the ball on the right wing, cutting inside and leathering a venomous shot into the top corner from 25 yards, it’s a goal that will live long in the memory.

Champion of Europe

Liverpool triumphed as a memorable #UCL season came to a close!



Relive the #UCLfinal highlights 😍 #Unmissable pic.twitter.com/LcLq073zHt — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 2, 2019

After heartbreak the previous season, Salah and his teammates earned European redemption in 2018–19. The Reds secured their sixth Champions League title by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 in the final in Madrid.

The semifinal second leg turnaround against Barcelona, for which Salah was missing, steals the headlines from that Champions League-winning campaign—and for good reason—but an early penalty from the winger in the final itself helped Liverpool on their way to victory.

Salah showed immense composure from the spot to fire Liverpool ahead against Spurs in the opening minutes, a scoreline they clung on to until Divock Origi’s second in the dying embers.

For the first and only time in his career, Salah was a European champion.

Solo Stunner

Mohamed Salah scoring incredible goals in @LFC colours 😍 pic.twitter.com/nZXjD0rvRU — Premier League (@premierleague) March 24, 2026

Salah has been renowned for his solo strikes over the past decade, using his surprising power, searing speed and magical left boot to make a mockery of opposition fullbacks. The finest example of such genius came against Man City in October 2021.

Jinking left and right past a sea of light blue shirts, Salah worked his way into the penalty area and rifled an inch-perfect effort past Ederson from a tight angle on his weaker right boot.

The match ended all square at Anfield, but Salah’s strike stole the show.

Old Trafford Treble

Our stunning 5-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2021 has been voted as your favourite Premier League match 🙌📽 pic.twitter.com/ltz2ZaYOWK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2022

The regular tormentor of Liverpool’s arch rivals Manchester United during his time on Merseyside, Salah enjoyed a particularly fruitful trip to Old Trafford just a few weeks after his wonder goal against Man City.

Salah became the first opposing player in Premier League history to score a hat trick at Old Trafford, helping Liverpool to an astonishing 5–0 win—a triumph that was inexplicably bettered when Salah scored twice in the following season’s 7–0 win at Anfield over the Red Devils.

Three clinical finishes guided Liverpool to one of their most iconic victories of the modern era, emphatically downing their rivals on enemy soil.

Legendary Campaign

Arne Slot’s arrival as Klopp’s replacement prompted uncertainty at Anfield, but Salah single-handedly ensured there was no hangover. In 2024–25, he boasted ludicrous attacking numbers, enjoying the best season of his career.

Salah produced 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 games across all competitions, helping Liverpool to their second ever Premier League title come the campaign’s conclusion. Unsurprisingly, he was handed the competition’s Player of the Season award, while also becoming the first player to win both the Golden Boot and Playmaker award in a single term.

Individual campaigns don’t come much better.

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