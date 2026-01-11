Mohamed Salah Sent Brutal AFCON Warning After Advancing to Semi-Final
Mohamed Salah needs to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt if he is to be regarded as a legend, former midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha has warned.
During his nine successful years with Liverpool, Salah has etched his name in Premier League history as one of the division’s best-ever players, although there has long been a sense that many in his home continent have been divided over his legacy.
Despite having lifted two Premier League titles and the Champions League with Liverpool, the AFCON trophy continues to elude Salah, who has twice fallen in the final with an Egypt side often billed among the favourites to go all the way.
That gap in his trophy cabinet, according to Nigerian icon Okocha, is what stands inbetween Salah and a reputation as one of Africa’s elite.
“In Africa you might win whatever trophy with your club, if you don’t win anything for your nation, they don’t regard you as a legend,” he said on Channel 4’s coverage of Egypt’s progression to the semi-final.
That was backed up by former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi, who added: “This man here will be looking to get his hand on this tournament because he hasn’t won it.
“You can talk about the Premier League and the Champions League, but he has to win the AFCON.”
Salah Moves One Step Closer to AFCON Title
Salah has been in fine form for Egypt so far this winter. He has appeared in four of the team’s five games, scoring in each outing and adding his first assist of the competition in Saturday’s 3–2 triumph over holders Ivory Coast.
“It was a perfect win, but as I said before, we are fighting for our country,” Salah reflected on Egypt’s victory over the Ivory Coast.
“Hopefully we go through the next game as well, it’s against a tough opponent, but we will give our best. We are fighting so hard, you can see the players, nobody is holding anything back. We are just carrying on.”
It means Salah’s Liverpool return will be pushed back further as he prepares for Wednesday’s semi-final against Senegal. The Reds will remain without Salah for Saturday’s meeting with Burnley, with the midweek Champions League meeting with Marseille now the earliest possible return fixture for Salah.
The AFCON final is scheduled for Jan. 18. If Egypt make it that far, Salah may not be back at Liverpool until the trip to Bournemouth the following weekend.