‘Disrespect’—Mohamed Salah Defends Former Liverpool Teammates With Punchy Social Post
Mohamed Salah took to social media to call out a Liverpool fan account for a post which he believed to be “disrespecting” Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez.
Despite lifting a second top-flight title of the Premier League era, Liverpool dramatically reshuffled their frontline this summer. Díaz and Núñez were both offloaded, joining Bayern Munich and Al Hilal respectively, to make way for a fleet of incoming forwards.
Florian Wirtz inherited Díaz’s No. 7 shirt—after briefly serving as a teammate and a sounding board for the Colombian winger prior to his Bundesliga switch—while Alexander Isak belatedly took on the No. 9 vacated by Núñez.
These numerical changes were highlighted by one Liverpool fan page in a mocked-up image heavily inspired by earlier artwork from Sports Illustrated’s account. The post was captioned: “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.” A challenge which was not well received by Salah.
Salah quoted the post with the accusatory request: “How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?”
The Egyptian forward took the time to bid a fond farewell to his two former teammates, who he hailed as friends above and beyond work colleagues.
“You were always very real and brought so much good energy wherever you went,” Salah wrote to Núñez, who forged a particularly dynamic partnership with his prolific teammate on the pitch. “You made us laugh and showed heart in everything you did. You will be missed and I wish you the best in your new club.”
Salah was arguably even more complimentary of Díaz. “As a teammate, you were more than reliable—you were inspiring. As a friend, even more so,” he gushed.
Isak only arrived at Anfield on Deadline Day and there has been little time for Salah to strike up a partnership with Wirtz. They could yet go on to form a formidable front three—although Hugo Ekitiké may have something to say about that—but Salah is keen to remember those who have gone before them first.