Mohamed Salah Joins Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane in Elite Premier League Club
Mohamed Salah's unstoppable form for Liverpool put him in the Premier League history books behind only Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Harry Kane.
Even with the January transfer window looming, Salah is not letting any contract distractions impact his play on the pitch. The winger's 16 goals and 11 assists not only lead Liverpool, but also the Premier League in both categories. In fact, Salah has registered a goal or an assist in every Premier League fixture since Oct. 5.
The Egyptian's goal against Leicester City on Boxing Day was his 250th goal contribution in England's top-flight. Salah is now the player with the fourth-most goal contributions for a single club in Premier League history. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney leads the way with 276 G/A, followed by his former teammate, Ryan Giggs with 271.
Harry Kane trails the two Red Devils with 259 G/A for Tottenham Hotspur. If Salah keeps up his current pace, he will likely be able to overtake Kane in the overall rankings this season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The milestone is just one of many Salah has achieved in the 2024–25 season. The 32-year-old became the first player in Premier League history to reach double digit figures in both goals and assists before Christmas. Salah is also now the fourth top scorer in Liverpool history, overtaking Billy Liddell.
Thanks to Salah's production, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League standings with 42 points, seven points clear of Chelsea. The Reds also have a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was postponed due to severe weather.
Salah's status as a Liverpool legend will continue to grow with each new record he breaks. He has yet to sign a new contract with the club, though, casting a worrisome shadow on an otherwise fantastic first half of the season under Arne Slot.