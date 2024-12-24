Mohamed Salah Overtakes Liverpool Legend in All-Time Scorers List
The legend of Mohamed Salah keeps growing as he continues to etch his name into the Liverpool history books.
Not only has he delivered major trophies for the club since arriving in 2017, but he's establishing personal records and feats along the way. Salah, thanks to his four goal involvements against Tottenham Hotspur, became the first player in Premier League history to record double digit goals and assists before Christmas. An incredible feat for any player, but one that further adds to Salah's case as not only a club legend but a league legend as well.
Not to mention, he's flying up the charts in the Liverpool history books.
With his second goal against Tottenham Hotspur, Salah overtook Liverpool legend Billy Liddell with 229 goals scored in 373 appearances. Salah now ranks as the fourth top scorer in club history with his eyes set on chasing down Gordon Hodgson before the end of the season. That is, unless Liverpool offers the Egyptian a new contract keeping him at the club moving forward.
At 32 years of age, question marks surround Salah's future at Anfield. It's not just him either, as both Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract in the summer. The iconic trio of the Jürgen Klopp era, and now Arne Slot's dream start with the Reds, could be broken up at the end of the season.
Liverpool have reportedly offered Van Dijk a new contract, but Salah has openly voiced his frustration over his contract negotiations. This season so far has proved he's got plenty in the tank to help Liverpool challenge for major honors. If he was to overtake Hodgson, that would mean 13 more goals which for a player the caliber of Salah is achievable barring injury.
After that, he's chasing down Roger Hunt in second with 285 and the club's top scorer Ian Rush with 346 goals. Overtaking Rush would be a monumental achievement, but one that's not imperative to cementing his legendary status at the club. He'll go down as one of the best players in Premier League and Liverpool history, but anything else accomplished along the way will further add to the legend that is Mohamed Salah.