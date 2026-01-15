Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Return Date Set After AFCON Defeat

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool at the end of the week after Egypt were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds winger was desperate to finally get his hands on the biggest international prize in Africa, having seen his legacy questioned over Egypt’s prior shortcomings in the competition, but was powerless to prevent his side from falling to a 1–0 defeat at the hands of Senegal and former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané.

Mané netted the winner with 12 minutes to go in a frustrating showing from Salah, who failed to complete a single dribble or take a shot during his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, Salah’s time at AFCON is not yet over. The third-place playoff against Nigeria is booked in for Saturday, Jan. 17, after which the 33-year-old will make his return to Liverpool.

Salah’s last Egypt outing at the tournament will start one hour after Liverpool kick off against Burnley, which will be the final Premier League game he will miss.

The focus then turns to Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Marseille. Salah may well earn a spot back in Arne Slot’s squad but may be forced to accept a seat on the bench—for fitness reasons this time.

Bournemouth host Liverpool in the Premier League on Jan. 24, for which Salah should be up and running.

Salah Returns With Questions Over Liverpool Future

Salah’s frustration towards Arne Slot (right) boiled over. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Both Salah and Liverpool have benefitted from some time apart after a stormy end to 2025.

Having fallen short of expectations on the pitch, Salah took exception to manager Arne Slot’s decision to bench him and publicly threw his future at Liverpool into question with stunning accusations of betrayal.

While Slot insisted the situation was resolved before Salah’s departure to AFCON, their reunion will undoubtedly prompt fresh questions over the winger’s future, with any time on the bench almost certain to add to the speculation.

According to David Ornstein on The Athletic FC Podcast, the belief is that Salah will not look to leave Liverpool during the January transfer window and plans to stay until the end of the season, at which point fresh talks over his future will be held.

Salah is contracted to Liverpool until 2027 but is among Europe’s highest earners and, if things are not going well, a parting of ways may be mutually beneficial. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are waiting to pounce on the opportunity to finally land the 33-year-old.

