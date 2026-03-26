Mohamed Salah’s Options Shrink As Former Suitors ‘Not Interested’ in Summer Deal

Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Al Ahli are all reported to have ruled out a move for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah this summer.

A move to the Saudi Pro League is among the likelier outcomes for Salah as he prepares to leave Liverpool, having been publicly courted by league representatives for a number of years now.

Offers from the Middle East may not be as numerous as expected, however, with ESPN ruling the three giants out of the race for Salah. They are bluntly described as “not interested” in the Egypt international.

There will, however, still be a bumper offer from Al Ittihad, who famously failed with a $200 million (£150 million) bid for Salah in 2023. He is seen as a top target as the team looks for a new superstar to replace the departed Karim Benzema.

Al Qadsiah are described as the only other feasible option for Salah if he chooses to move to Saudi Arabia.

Can Al Ittihad Convince Salah to Join?

Al Ittihad may no longer match Salah’s ambition. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Since their well-known pursuit of Salah three years ago, Al Ittihad have been keen on striking a deal. Saudi dealmakers are even thought to have seen the 33-year-old as an absolute priority for several years now.

The door to a move is now open and Al Ittihad will likely bring the finances capable of convincing Salah, who is thought to be willing to consider a switch to the Pro League.

The challenge for Al Ittihad, however, may be winning over Salah from a sporting perspective.

Benzema’s departure to Al Hilal at the turn of the year came as an enormous blow and there could be more high-profile exits in the coming months. The team’s current star is former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby, but the Frenchman is thought to be keen on an exit of his own.

Youssef En-Nesyri and Roger Fernandes are the other big names on the team, alongside Salah’s former teammate Fabinho. However, the report notes the former Liverpool enforcer could be on his way out as well, with Manchester United’s Casemiro the preferred replacement.

Al Ittihad’s dwindling star power has been reflected in the team’s standing in the Saudi Pro League. Last season’s champions find themselves down in sixth, no fewer than 25 points behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s league-leading Al Nassr.

Salah may well demand further reinforcements from Al Ittihad, particularly as rival suitors Al Qadsiah would appear to be more competitive options. They sit just seven points behind Al Nassr in fourth.

A move to Al Qadsiah would see Salah link up with former Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernández alongside star forwards Mateo Retegui, Otávio and Julián Quiñones.

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