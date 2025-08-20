Mohamed Salah Puts Pressure on Premier League Title Rivals With Shocking Claim
Liverpool and Mohamed Salah started their Premier League title-defence on the right foot; however, the Egyptian confessed another team should be considered the favourites to win the league this term.
Speaking ahead of the 2025 PFA Awards, Salah was asked on the red carpet if he planned on slowing down anytime soon. After a few laughs, Liverpool’s talisman shared his thoughts on Mikel Arteta’s side.
“I think you [Arsenal] have a great team this season,” Salah said. “You have a really good chance. I think you are favourites now because you have players that have been together for five years now, so, yeah. I can’t say I wish you luck.”
Only Salah knows if he actually believes those comments, or if he’s trying to put even more pressure on an Arsenal side that’s ended second the last three seasons and are desperate to end a Premier League title-drought that dates back over 20 years.
Both Liverpool and Arenal won their opening matches of the 2025–26 Premier League season. The Reds won a thrilling curtain-raiser against Bournemouth, with Salah securing the victory in stoppage time. Arsenal, on the other hand, emerged victorious from Old Trafford with a 1–0 win against Man United.
On the day Salah appointed Arsenal as front-runners to lift England’s top-flight, he was also recognized for his record-breaking 29 goal and 18 assist term. On the back of arguably the greatest individual Premier League season ever, Salah deservedly became the first player ever to win three PFA Player of the Year awards.
Liverpool will return to action on Monday, Aug. 25, when they travel to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle United. Then, they’ll return to Anfield a week later to host Arsenal in an early season matchup that could have massive title ramifications.