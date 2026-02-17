Monaco vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain duel in an all-French affair with a place in the Champions League round of 16 at stake.

For the second season running, PSG face off against a domestic rival in the playoff round. Last season, a late resurgence in the league phase ensured they weren’t eliminated and they subsequently thumped Brest 10–0 over two legs to begin their journey towards European glory.

Monaco will surely put up stiffer resistance, especially on home soil. In fact, Sébastien Pocognoli’s side downed their upcoming opponents at the Stade Louis II back in November, courtesy of a second-half goal from Takumi Minamino.

They’ll feel that this a good time to play the holders, who suffered their third league defeat of the season away at Rennes on Friday night. As a result, Lens have returned to the summit.

Moreover, PSG were in a position to cruise into the round of 16 after five league phase games, but a winless conclusion saw them slide down to 11th and force them to play two extra games.

What Time Does Monaco vs. PSG Kick-Off?

Location : Fontvieille, Monaco

: Fontvieille, Monaco Stadium : Stade Louis II

: Stade Louis II Date : Tuesday, Feb. 17

: Tuesday, Feb. 17 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP) VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Monaco vs. PSG Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Monaco : 1 win

: 1 win PSG : 3 wins

: 3 wins Draws: 1

Last meeting: Monaco 1–0 PSG (Nov. 25, 2025)—Ligue 1

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Monaco (WDLWD) PSG (LWWDW) Monaco 3–1 Nantes Rennes 3–1 PSG Nice 0–0 Monaco PSG 5–0 Marseille Strasbourg 3–1 Monaco Strasbourg 1–2 PSG Monaco 4–0 Rennes PSG 1–1 Newcastle Monaco 0–0 Juventus Auxerre 0–1 PSG

How to Watch Monaco vs. PSG on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, DAZN USA Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico

Monaco Team News

Maghnes Akliouche has trained ahead of the first leg. | Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Monaco are sweating over the fitness of Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Camara for Tuesday’s game, with Pocognoli saying that the pair will undergo late tests to determine whether they can feature.

Akliouche picked up a knock in the recent victory over Nantes, but did train on Monday ahead of PSG’s visit. Camara is a doubt with an ankle issue, and there are also concerns over the thigh injury Ansu Fati sustained at the weekend.

Monaco’s extensive injury list also includes Eric Dier, Lukas Hrádecký, Christian Mawissa, Pape Cabral and Takumi Minamino.

Paul Pogba has been removed from Monaco’s squad for the knockout stages to make room for the club’s January signings, Simon Adingra and Wout Faes.

Monaco Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

Monaco have a few injury doubts. | FotMob

Monaco predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Kökn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Faes, Henrique; Zakaria, Teze; Akliouche, Golovin, Adingra; Balogun.

PSG Team News

Fabián Ruiz is nursing a knee injury. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

The holders are once again without a crucial part of their stellar midfield three, Fabián Ruiz, who’s been out of action in February due to a knee injury. Warren Zaïre-Emery has thus enjoyed an uptick in minutes as of late, with the young Frenchman joining João Neves and Vitinha in the middle of the park.

January signing from Barcelona, Dro Fernández, has been added to PSG’s squad for the knockout stages, but is unlikely to break into the starting XI so soon. The teenager made his bow in the competition for Barça during the league phase.

Senny Mayulu is out injured, but Ousmané Dembélé has shaken off a knock and will start on Tuesday night. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has slipped down the pecking order, so Matfey Safonov will likely continue between the posts on Tuesday night.

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Monaco

PSG are without a key man in midfield. | FotMob

Monaco predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Monaco vs. PSG Score Prediction

Despite Monaco’s injuries, this is unlikely to be a cake walk for Enrique’s side. Two-legged encounters between teams that know each other so well are typically tense and nervy, with PSG’s beatdown of a drastically overmatched Brest team last season an outlier.

Monaco proved in their previous meeting that they can hurt this PSG team, although they were aided by a profligate showing from the visitors. They’ll undoubtedly have to ride their luck if they’re to complete the upset, and a result is paramount for the hosts on Tuesday.

That said, PSG’s nous should get them through a difficult contest. Enrique’s team is in better shape despite their recent defeat, and it may only require one magic moment for them to edge the first leg.

Prediction: Monaco 0–1 PSG

